Happi Foodi Welcomes WaffleWaffle To Its Product Line To Serve Breakfast, Appetizers And Entrees

NUTLEY, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching a little less than a year ago, Happi Foodi is excited to announce that the WaffleWaffle brand is now part of the Happi Foodi family.

Created in 2009, WaffleWaffle offers convenient, ready-to eat Liege-style Belgian waffles in a variety of fun flavors. In 2018, the founders of WaffleWaffle launched Happi Foodi, further innovating the frozen food aisle with meals created with unique ingredients, flavors and high-quality proteins. Since Happi Foodi delivers accessible, chef-inspired frozen food to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, the WaffleWaffle brand was a perfect fit to include in the portfolio of products.

Consumers can now find WaffleWaffle products under the Happi Foodi brand. Happi Foodi proudly provides fresh, innovative and inspiring meals throughout the whole day, from breakfast to dinner and beyond.

Happi Foodi's offerings are available nationwide in Walmart as well as select Target, Kroger and Meijer locations. To find Happi Foodi products—including fan-favorites Korean Ramen Steamable Meals, Cuban Egg Rolls and WaffleWaffle Birthday Cake—visit the store finder online at www.happifoodi.com/storefinder .

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018 by the founders of WaffleWaffle, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrees available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

