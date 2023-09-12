Happiest Minds & DoubleVerify recognized as a Standout in the ISG Digital Case Study Awards

ISG, a leading technology research and advisory firm chose the winners from more than 320 submissions, up 30% from 2021. Happiest Minds' work for DoubleVerify is one of five projects recognized as a standout in the media & entertainment category. Selection of the winners is based on multiple criteria including the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business, uniqueness of the provider's solution and resultant revenue growth.

DoubleVerify has been a client of Happiest Minds since 2018 and provides solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers that increase trust in metrics related to digital advertising. DoubleVerify was looking to expand their offerings to connected TVs and OTT platforms, a space typically characterized by innumerable ad rendering scenarios which makes the quality assurance of reporting metrics supremely important. Happiest Minds carried out an assessment using its Test Maturity Assessment (TMA) framework and laid out the roadmap for the quality engineering organization, modernized the tech stack and helped DoubleVerify in obtaining the accreditation from the Media Rating Council. The winning case study can be downloaded by clicking this link.

Nisim Tal, Chief Technology Officer at Double Verify, said, "The strong partnership between DoubleVerify and Happiest Minds serves as a catalyst for both businesses. DoubleVerify was the first to market with a CTV measurement solution for the world's largest Brands and Advertisers. In support of this, Happiest Minds provided us with agile methodologies, robust processes and experienced talent - creating the perfect environment for innovation and business excellence."

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds, said, "We have collaborated closely with Enterprise SaaS companies over the last decade to fuel new product development & innovation while accelerating time to market. In addition, we have developed a nuanced understanding of the media & entertainment landscape, especially digitally native companies that are building new-age media tech solutions. This recognition by ISG is a testament of our digital engineering capabilities and the value we've been able to add to DoubleVerify's impressive growth journey."

Paul Reynolds, ISG Partner and Chief Research Officer, said, "The accelerated adoption of digital technologies and business models was strongly evident in the case studies we received this year. The Happiest Minds case study with DoubleVerify is a standout example of how digital can be a differentiator to accelerate product development and attain first-mover advantage in a new and unexplored market."

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EduTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI.A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.



https://www.happiestminds.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5ZfRY_c5vc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4196964/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited