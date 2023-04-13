Happiest Minds & NielsenIQ Brandbank partner to solve product data & shopper experience challenges

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON, and BENGALURU, India, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, and a global strategic partner for Pimcore, today announced its partnership with NIQ Brandbank, the global leading provider in digital product content.

Happiest Minds is the largest Pimcore services provider in the world. Working together over the past two years, Happiest Minds has been an exceptional consulting and services provider, driving innovation and technology to build NIQ Brandbank's Shopper Experience Platform. The partnership will help NIQ Brandbank leverage Happiest Minds' deep expertise in building agile and adaptive digital solutions. It will enable retailers and manufacturers worldwide to accelerate digital transformation and improve their shopper experience, further strengthening NIQ Brandbank's ability to provide world-class digital content solutions to new and existing customers. It will also offer a centralized and consolidated product data management platform, with the opportunity to adjust based on the client's individual digital strategy, taking the transformation to the next level.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with NIQ Brandbank, a true market leader in digital product content. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients drive business growth and success."

Mike Nickituk, Global Managing Director, NIQ Brandbank, said, "As a market leader in product data and shopper experience, we are proud to partner with Happiest Minds and continue our commitment to our clients across the world, driving shopper engagement. We look forward to building on this partnership, delivering innovative solutions to support the industry."

Pimcore is an award-winning technology company providing data and customer experience management solutions powered by open-source technology. Pimcore has shown continuous development in PIM, MDM, DXP, and Digital Commerce and has been recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice in MDM Solutions (2021 and 2022) and Gartner Cool Vendor (2018). Operating within the FMCG industry, many of NIQ Brandbank and Pimcore clients align, including Carrefour, Carlsberg, Schweppes, Spar, and Lavazza. Happiest Minds has significantly contributed to what Pimcore has delivered to its clients globally, i.e., 3.6B+ Products and Customers Master Records, 10B+ Data Intelligence Relations, 150M+ Web pages, Digital and Print Documents, and 700M+ Media Assets. Being Pimcore's largest global partner, the company has a team of 4600+ professionals.

Designed for perpetuity and powered by its mission statement of 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers', Happiest Minds counts for more than fifty-five Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automatio n, internet of thing s, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About NIQ Brandbank:

NIQ Brandbank is the leading provider of digital product content solutions powering omnichannel shopping experiences. We enable brands and retailers to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NIQ Brandbank's end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

The world's biggest brands including Walmart, Tesco, Carrefour, P&G and Unilever use NIQ Brandbank every day to digitalise the shopper experience. With 25 years of experience and operating in 39 countries, NIQ Brandbank is the content partner to over 52,000+ brands, 700+ retailers, and wholesalers across the globe, creating a rich online shopping experience, while minimising the cost and complexity for the industry.

To learn more, please visit: https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/

