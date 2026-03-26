Happiest Minds and UnifyApps Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering and Mindful IT company, today announced a strategic partnership with UnifyApps, the AI Agent and App Builder Platform for the Enterprise.

Through this collaboration, Happiest Minds will use UnifyApps' AI OS architecture and horizontal platform to help enterprises transform into AI-Native organizations. The partnership will enable clients to unify enterprise knowledge, actionability, and governance through an AI OS architecture that allows enterprises to rewire their business to transition GenAI initiatives from pilots to secure, scalable, production-grade deployments.

UnifyApps' LLM-agnostic design and extensive library of pre-built integrations complement Happiest Minds' deep capabilities in Generative AI, digital engineering, cloud, data, and enterprise modernization. Together, the two organizations will empower enterprises to operationalize AI with speed, security, and measurable, production-grade ROI tied to cycle time reduction, productivity gains, and revenue acceleration.

As enterprises move beyond experimentation toward enterprise-wide AI adoption, this partnership addresses a critical need: a unified platform that orchestrates AI agents across business workflows while ensuring governance, interoperability, and scalability. By combining Happiest Minds Generative AI Business Services Unit (GBS) expertise with UnifyApps AI-Native platform, customers will gain access to end-to-end AI transformation from strategy and use case identification to implementation and managed services.

Praveen RP, Co-CEO, GBS, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are excited to partner with UnifyApps at a time when enterprises are seeking to industrialize their AI initiatives. UnifyApps AI OS architecture aligns strongly with our AI First strategy and our focus on delivering scalable, secure, and business-aligned AI solutions. Together, we will help organizations move beyond pilots and unlock tangible value from Generative AI."

Maninder Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Happiest Minds, said, "The future of enterprise AI lies in agentic platforms that can orchestrate intelligence across systems and workflows. By combining our deep domain expertise and GenAI execution capabilities with UnifyApps AI Agent and App Builder Platform, we are uniquely positioned to help clients become truly AI-Native enterprises."

Pavitar Singh, Co-CEO, UnifyApps, said, "At UnifyApps, we believe enterprises must rewire from digital systems of record to cognitive systems of execution. Our AI OS unifies knowledge, actionability, and governance so agents can operate across real business workflows — not just dashboards. Together with Happiest Minds, we are enabling enterprises to translate AI ambition into measurable ROI."

This partnership reinforces the Happiest Minds commitment to building a strong ecosystem of AI innovators and technology partners to deliver next-generation digital transformation solutions globally.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering company committed to delivering 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers'. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics, and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds' innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences, Insurance in a Box, a modular digital insurance platform powered by InsuranceGPT to help insurers build, automate, and scale AI-driven products and workflows., and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers' and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of Feb 2026, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $260 million, has a people strength of over 6,500+ across 43 global offices, and serves 290+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

Media Contact: Dr. Kiran Veigas | Vice President and Head - Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications | [email protected]

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SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited