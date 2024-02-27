Happiest Minds Announces New Verticalization Org Structure

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced its new vertical organization structure comprising six new Industry Groups (IG) – Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG and Logistics, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "The potential of this new structure is immense and will be the bedrock of new growth engines, enabling us to compete better in the global markets and realize our vision of reaching $ 1 billion in revenues by 2031."

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO (PDES), Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "This verticalization is a major event in the evolution and growth of Happiest Minds changing the foundations of our organization structure, while significantly augmenting our sales prowess and accelerating growth. Each Industry Group (IG) will have dedicated teams with deep domain expertise, allowing for customized solutions, and faster response times thus enhancing our agility and driving innovation leading to increased customer happiness and sustainable growth."

Each new Industry Group is led by an IG Head, and is responsible for the P&L, selling Generative AI Business Services (GBS) to existing and potential accounts, along with Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). Being a market-facing leadership role, the IG Head owns the IG strategy, business plan, GTM, sales, domain capability, and overall customer and people happiness. Each IG Cluster will have dedicated teams with deep domain expertise, specialist BDMs for existing account growth, and in-house consulting capabilities.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

