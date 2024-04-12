Happiest Minds collaborates with ENERCON, to drive sustainable wind energy solutions

BENGALURU, India, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced the strategic collaboration with ENERCON, a leading wind energy technology company.

Happiest Minds has established its role as a long-term development partner in ENERCON's pioneering efforts to expand onshore wind energy. To facilitate this journey, a distributed agile pod team has been set up to collaborate closely with their product owners, subject matter experts (SMEs), and local partners. Furthermore, Happiest Minds will focus on enhancing a specific product aimed at optimizing wind energy generation.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Happiest Minds, said, "This partnership marks a significant stride toward fostering sustainable and climate-friendly industries. We have assembled a highly skilled team dedicated to supporting them every step of the way. Our digitally agile approach has been instrumental in securing this opportunity."

Dr.-Ing. Michael Kersten, Head PSS Management R&D, ENERCON, said, "Our aim is to supply reliable, low-cost green power to industries. We are excited to work with Happiest Minds in this endeavor, due to their agility, enthusiasm for collaboration, and commitment to fostering a sustainable ecosystem."

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

As a pioneer of wind energy technology and a committed supporter of the energy transition, we have specialized in developing, producing, selling and servicing onshore wind turbines. Pursuing our mission of 'Energy for the world', we have been championing sustainable energy generation from onshore wind since 1984. Thanks to our innovative wind turbine technology, high quality standards and many years of experience, we are one of the industry's leading manufacturers anywhere in the world.

