Happiest Minds' CRPP solution wins 'Best Security Operation Centre of the Year' at the CISO Summit & Awards 2023

News provided by

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

08 Jun, 2023, 07:21 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that its Cyber Risk Protection Platform (CRPP) is honored with the 'Best Security Operations Centre of The Year' at the Annual India CISO Summit & Awards 2023.

Continue Reading
Happiest Minds’ CRPP solution wins ‘Best Security Operation Centre of the Year’ at the CISO Summit & Awards 2023
Happiest Minds’ CRPP solution wins ‘Best Security Operation Centre of the Year’ at the CISO Summit & Awards 2023

The India CISO Summit & Awards 2023 by Synnex brings together top technology Leaders from the fraternity. The summit witness's cybersecurity leaders from the world's largest enterprises hear and discuss strategies to secure their organizations in a hyperconnected world.

Speaking about the win, Ms. Priya Kanduri, SVP & CTO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services, said, "We are honored that our CRPP solution - Happiest Mind's cutting edge technology lead MSS platform - is recognized as the 'Best Security Operation Centre of The Year 2023'. We thank the Jury and Synnex Group for this recognition and honor. It's been great interacting with fellow cybersecurity professionals during the event! We look forward to more such prestigious wins in the future."

Happiest Minds' Cyber Risk Protection Platform (CRPP) is a cohesive and integrated approach to cyber security – one that leverages multiple technologies working in tandem to effectively address cyber security risks through the entire threat defense lifecycle: detection, protection, and prevention. CRPP leverages multiple security technologies, providing deeper analytics and insights for an integrated approach to handle the overall threat lifecycle, address cyber security risks holistically, and stay ahead of the curve.

About Happiest Minds' CRPP solution:

The Cyber Risk Protection Platform (CRPP) is a cloud-hosted platform that provides complete security posture visibility based on risk, identity, data, and environmental awareness. To provide deeper analytics and insights, CRPP is built by leveraging multiple security technologies, including SIEM, next-generation network and endpoint security, identity management, and data security. It all adds to a highly effective, integrated, and holistic approach to addressing the threat lifecycle.

To learn more about Happiest Minds Technologies' CRPP, please visit: https://www.happiestminds.com/solutions/cyber-risk-protection-platform/

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. 

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096718/Best_Security_Operation_Centre.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4077442/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

Also from this source

Happiest Minds FY 23 net profit accelerates by 27.5% to ₹ 231 Crores

Happiest Minds & NielsenIQ Brandbank partner to solve product data & shopper experience challenges

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.