BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced the expansion of its existing Board of Directors with the appointment of Mittu Sridhara (aka Seshashayee Sridhara) and Rajiv Shah to accelerate its growth and expand its global footprint. Both industry leaders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board and have a deep understanding of the technologies that shape the IT industry.

Happiest Minds Expands Board of Directors with Appointments of Mittu Sridhara and Rajiv Shah

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, "I am delighted that Mittu Sridhara has joined our Board. Mittu is one of the most strategic minds I have known. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic roles in IT and leadership. Rajiv Shah is a stalwart at Happiest Minds and a member of our Executive Board. Rajiv has spearheaded the growth of our Digital Business Unit over the last four years. The addition of both Mittu and Rajiv to the Happiest Minds Board will add enormous value to the Company."

With the two new appointments, the Happiest Minds' Board of Directors increases to eight as follows:

Members of the Board Designation Ashok Soota Executive Chairman Rajendra Kumar Srivastava Lead Independent Director Anita Ramachandran Independent Director Shuba Rao Mayya Independent Director Mittu Sridhara (aka Seshashayee Sridhara) Independent Director Joseph Anantharaju Executive Vice Chairman & CEO - PDES Venkatraman Narayanan Managing Director & CFO Rajiv Shah Executive Director

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

