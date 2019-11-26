Happiest Minds is 2019's Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM

SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Born Digital . Born Agile' Happiest Minds Technologies today announced being selected among top 25 of India's best workplaces in IT & IT-BPM Industry for 2019 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Based on a rigorous assessment of workplace culture of the 200 organisations in the IT & IT-BPM sector that applied to the study, Happiest Minds was selected to be in the Top 25.

Joseph Anantharaju, President & CEO – Product Engineering Services and Executive Board Member at Happiest Minds said, "We are excited to be among the top 25 of India's best workplaces in IT & IT-BPM Industry and this is a testament of our culture of enabling happiness and mindfulness at the workplace."

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer at Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We have a robust Wellness Program, HappiZest, that constitutes the 7Ws of a person's wellness - Physical, Spiritual, Intellectual, Professional, Social, Emotional, and Environmental. We are happy that our efforts in the areas of diversity and wellness have brought us multiple industry recognitions."

"As a Mindful IT Company, the focus is on Being Mindful and Doing Mindful which involves being in the moment and perceiving immersively, processing non-judgmentally and performing empathetically. To inculcate a mindful approach, Mindfulness training is mandated for all; a little over 2500 Happiest Minds have undergone mindfulness training and two in three reported improved productivity and 89%, enhanced well-being," said Sharon S. Rajkumar, PhD, General Manager & Happiness Evangelist at Happiest Minds Technologies.

Earlier this year, Happiest Minds was ranked 4th among IT Services companies and 42nd across all industries in India's Best Companies To Work For 2019 study by The Economic Times and Great Place to Work® Institute. Happiest Minds was also recognized among top 25 India's Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds, the Mindful IT Company, applies agile methodologies to enable digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights. We leverage a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: Big Data Analytics, AI & Cognitive Computing, Internet of Things, Cloud, Security, SDN-NFV, RPA, Blockchain, etc. Positioned as "Born Digital . Born Agile", our capabilities spans across product engineering, digital business solutions, infrastructure management and security services. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in US, UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

