Happiest Minds recognized as a Rising Star in ISG's Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services US Report 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Rising Star' across multiple categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services Report 2023 by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Happiest Minds is the only company this year to earn the distinction of being a 'Rising Star' across 3 different categories – Design and Development (Products, Services, Experience), Integrated Customer/User Engagement, and Platforms & Applications Services. The full ISG report for Happiest Minds can be downloaded here.

'Rising Star' indicates a company with a 'promising portfolio' and 'high future potential' by ISG's definition. This recognition across three different categories underscores the significant progress that Happiest Minds has made by building on the foundation of its digital engineering capabilities.

Dr. Tapati Bandhopadhyay, Lead Analyst at ISG, said, "Being an agile service provider right from its inception, Happiest Minds delivers digital platform engineering capabilities in an intuitive, context-aware manner. Happiest Minds offers design services to a broad range of enterprises that are at different stages of digital maturity and provides digital technology use cases to deliver improved agile CX and UX services."

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO (PDES), Happiest Minds, said, "At Happiest Minds, we have constantly endeavoured to stay ahead of the technology curve to help our clients build future-ready products and platforms. Hence, it is gratifying to see that we are the only company recognized as a 'Rising Star' in 3 critical digital engineering quadrants. This recognition is a testament to our digital DNA and agile mindset complemented by our happiest people, happiest customers approach."

Arsalaan Kashif, Senior Marketing Director, Happiest Minds, said, "Since its inception, Happiest Minds has had a strong engineering pedigree and digital DNA. As a result, we've helped many digital native clients create pioneering products and solutions in completely new market segments. The ISG Digital Case Study award that we won for our work with DoubleVerify and the 3 Rising Star recognitions for digital engineering underscore the value we've been able to deliver to our customers."

