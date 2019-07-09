Happiest Minds Reports Strong Results for FY19, Celebrates 3 Smilestones With an Act of Giving

SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and Bengaluru, India, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies, a next-generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security, and product engineering services company, today announced excellent FY19 financial results with record profitability, organic growth of 16% and Q4 growth of 20%. This is the first Smilestone.

Happiest Minds has been ranked 4th among IT Services companies and 42nd across all industries in 'India's Best Companies To Work For 2019' study by The Economic Times and Great Place to Work®. The company has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie. The Culture Audit has placed all 15 of Happiest Minds' People Practices in the 'Best Cultures Quadrant'. This achievement is being celebrated as the second Smilestone.

Happiest Minds has also reported excellent customer satisfaction results with a Net Promoter Score of 49. The 3 Business Units – Digital Business Services (DBS), Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS) and Product Engineering Services (PES) – each received a score of around 7.8 on a scale of 9. This is the third joyous Smilestone. The people and customer Smilestones are specially significant for Happiest Minds with a mission statement of 'Happiest People. Happiest Customers.'

Happiest Minds has a tradition of celebrating its Smilestones by donating meals to Akshaya Patra in the name of the company's customers, team, partners, advisory and statutory boards. The 3 Smilestones add 430,000 meals, bringing the total to 1.43 million meals. The company's target is to achieve 2 million meals by its IPO, planned within the next 3 years.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "I am delighted that we have 3 Smilestones to celebrate performance which has been made possible with the support of our customers, our well-wishers and the dedication of our teams."

Happiest Minds, the Mindful IT company enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. We deliver seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, AI & cognitive computing, Internet of Things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, SDN-NFV, RPA, blockchain, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

