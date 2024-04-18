Happiest Minds Technologies is ranked #2 among Fortune's Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces of India

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized among the 'Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces of India' by Fortune India.

Happiest Minds secured the second position in the 'Top 30 Future Ready Workplaces of India' list. The company distinguished itself with its emphasis on mindfulness training aimed at enhancing productivity and achieving a better work-life balance. Additionally, its proactive initiative to establish a platform for employee engagement with Executive Board members and functional heads was a standout feature.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, "Being ranked #2 among the prestigious Fortune India's 'Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces of India' is a source of immense pride for us. This accolade underscores our unwavering dedication to creating a work environment that encourages continuous learning and professional growth for all our people."

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds, said, "This recognition is a testament to our dedication towards nurturing a dynamic and inclusive work environment. By prioritizing skill development, diversity, and well-being, we have created a foundation for future excellence. Looking ahead, our focus remains on fostering talent, embracing change, and driving innovation."

Happiest Minds has been in the limelight when it comes to a company culture of happiness, wellness and mindfulness. Multiple recognitions from Great Place To Work such as Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness 2023, Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023, Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2023, Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For 2023 and Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ for Building a Culture of Innovation 2023 affirms the position of the organization among the best people-centric and future-ready workplaces.

Feature article published by Fortune India - Happiest Minds - Ranked #2 in Fortune India's Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces List

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Kiran Veigas

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4546355/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited