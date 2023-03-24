Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Pimcore to drive superior digitization projects

LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced its strategic global partnership with Pimcore, an Open-Source digital platform that aggregates, enriches, and manages enterprise data and provides up-to-date, consistent, and personalized experiences to customers.

Happiest Minds' collaboration with Pimcore will provide customers with a seamlessly integrated platform, and a centralized solution for PIM, MDM, DAM, CDP, DXP/CMS, and digital commerce. Pimcore's deep expertise in data management, experience management, and eCommerce will create a powerful alliance, helping businesses fast-track their digital transformation initiatives. Happiest Minds has nurtured a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality Pimcore solutions that drive business growth and success. This re-imagined partnership with Pimcore will further strengthen the Company's ability to provide exceptional cross-industry applications. In addition, Happiest Minds will bring its expertise in providing global cutting-edge and tailored Pimcore solutions to clients, accelerating their digital transformation.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Happiest Minds and Pimcore together have delivered multiple projects which are business-centric and cater to the customer's needs. We at Happiest Minds continuously aim to support our customers modernize their businesses using digital enablers with a consultative approach. We are confident that with this strategic partnership, we will be able to deliver business benefits to countless more customers and mutually grow in this journey."

Dietmar Rietsch, CEO, Pimcore said, "Happiest Minds has established a steadfast partnership with Pimcore for over 7 years, and it is with great significance that we now progress to the next phase of our collaboration. Their expertise, combined with our open-source technology, will help businesses to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience in ways never thought possible."

Shashin Shah, Head of Pimcore Business Unit, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Pimcore is a market leader in data management and experience management. We truly admire our partnership with Pimcore. Happiest Minds is committed to continuing its contribution to growing the Pimcore ecosystem worldwide, especially in the United States, using its available resources and capabilities."

Designed for perpetuity, Happiest Minds has been recognized among the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM, Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women, Top 100 Best Workplaces in Asia™, and India's Top 50 Best Companies to Work™ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has also won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2021.

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Pimcore is an award-winning technology company providing data- and customer experience management solutions powered by open-source technology. The company was founded in 2013, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria. More than 110.00 customers, including Fortune 100 companies such as Pepsi, Sony, and Audi, already rely on Pimcore. Their open-source digital platform aggregates, enriches, manages enterprise data, and provides customers with up-to-date, consistent, and personalized experiences. Its modules for Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), Digital Experience Management (DXP/CMS), and eCommerce are commended by analysts such as Gartner and Forrester. The consolidated platform empowers enterprises with a single 'trusted view' of information (product, asset, and customer) to eliminate data silos, optimize operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and minimize IT costs.

