Happiest Minds Wins 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award

Red Herring Top 100 Asia enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1000 privately financed companies each year in Asia. Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation and intellectual property, DNA of the founders, business model, customer footprint and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track record and standing of startups relative to their sector peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Asia.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman at Happiest Minds said, "This is the second consecutive year that we are winning the Red Herring Top 100 Award and this is a testament to the technological innovation and transformative culture at Happiest Minds."

Alex Vieux, Publisher and CEO of Red Herring said, "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Happiest Minds embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Happiest Minds should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."

"This is a wonderful recognition of the entrepreneurial culture built at Happiest Minds in addition to being recently ranked 4th among IT Services companies in India's Best Companies To Work For 2019 and among Top 25 India's Best Workplaces for Women," said Joseph Anantharaju, President & CEO – Product Engineering Services and Executive Board Member at Happiest Minds.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds, the Mindful IT company enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. We deliver seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, AI & cognitive computing, Internet of Things, cloud, security, SDN-NFV, RPA, blockchain, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

