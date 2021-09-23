Happiness Biotech Announced Another Electric Vehicle Transaction of Over $14 Million With Ruili

NANPING, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" orNasdaq: HAPP), a China-based company engaging in the business of production of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce solutions, and the sales of automobile, today announced that Taochejun (Fujian) Automobile Distribution Co., Ltd. ("Taochejun") and its subsidiary have signed agreements with Guang'an Ruili Trading Co., Ltd ("Ruili") to purchase 1350 of the model Bestune B30 EV 400.

Bestune, previously known as Besturn, is an automotive marque owned by the Chinese automaker FAW Group. Bestune B30 is the first model developed by FAW's all-new A- segment platform. This model is outstanding in comfort, performance and stability. According to the agreements, Taochejun purchased 1350 pure electric vehicle "Bestune B30 EV 400", with a total consideration of approximately RMB95 million (approximately $14.7 million).

Ruili is a large auto trading company in Sichuan Province, China, which has a wide range of business relationships and social resources in Sichuan. The Company previously purchased the model of "e-Bora" together with Ruili in this June and has successfully sold all the e-Bora models.

"We are very happy to cooperate with Ruili again. Taochejun gained a lot of valuable experience from our previous transaction with Ruili. We believe this transaction will further consolidate the long-term cooperative relationship between the two sides. After the integration and resource accumulation of Taochejun in the past few months, the distribution capacity of the platform has been greatly strengthened. We have obtained pre-sale orders for most of the 1350 electric vehicles, and we are confident that the sales will be completed in a short time," said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.

