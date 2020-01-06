Happiness Biotech Announces the Opening of its First Experience Store in Hainan, China, introducing the Company's 31st Experience Store

NANPING, China, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" orNasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced today the opening of its first experience store in Hainan, China, which is the Company's 31st experience store.

"Hainan is an important tourism attraction and an ideal travel destination for tourists in winter. With this first store, we gained access to the Hainan market," Mr. Wang Xuezhu, CEO of the Company, continued, "strategically, this is of great importance to the company in the tourism market, especially in winter."

"The experience store model is a unique model we developed mainly targeting the tourism market. In the experience stores, the tourists may learn the history and health benefits of Lucidum and listen to the lectures about our products. In past 3 years, we have established strategic relationship with most of the major travel agents in China. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had a total of 25 experience stores across the country, including Wuyi Montain, Xiamen, Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenyang, Beihai and other major tourism attractions. We are excited to see that the total number of experience stores increased to 31 as of December 31, 2019, and we will continue to evaluate more tourism locations in China and potentially overseas in the near future." Mr. Wang commented.

About Happiness Biotech Group Limited.

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to our consumers. Over the past 14 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 SFDA registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

