Happiness Biotech Officially Entered Into Disinfectants Industry

NANPING, China, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" orNasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced today that the Company has officially entered into disinfectants industry. The first batch of 2 million bottles of 75% Alcohol Disinfectant were sold out on launch day. The shipment has begun this week.

The Company has obtained the Sanitation License of Disinfection Product Manufacturer ("Sanitation License") issued by Fujian Provincial Heath Commission, which gives the Company permissions to produce all types of disinfectants, including 75% Alcohol Disinfectant, 84 Disinfectant, and Hand Free Disinfectant, etc. Sanitation License imposes very high standards for the applicants, including the review of the production process, the quality assurance system, the test reports of the production environment and production water, etc. The application process usually takes at least a few months. Due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, the government has accelerated the application process and gave the Company the approval within 2 weeks.

"We are honored to shoulder the responsibilities to alleviate the supply shortage of epidemic prevention supplies such as disinfectants. Although we are a GMP certified company, we have upgraded and transformed our workshop and production procedures during the application process to meet all the requirements to be a qualified disinfectants manufacturer. We will do our best to produce as much as possible disinfectants products and nutritional products during the epidemic period, and contribute to the prevention and control of the Novel Coronavirus." said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.

About Happiness Biotech Group Limited

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to our consumers. Over the past 14 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 CFDA registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Happiness Biotech Group Limited

