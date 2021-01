Happiness Biotech's E-Commerce Business - Happy Buy, Achieved Over 70% Growth in December

NANPING, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" orNasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced today that Happy Buy, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on e-commerce business, has achieved over 70% growth in December 2020, on a month-on-month basis. The total sales of Happy Buy in December has reached over $5.5 million compared with approximately $3 million in November.

"Thanks to the hard work of our Happy Buy team, we created continued momentum and again delivered great results in December. We are also very happy that we have attracted investors from the e-commerce industry this month. We believe that with the funds raised from these investors and the dedication of our Happy Buy team, Happy Buy will achieve more rapid development in the future. Meanwhile, we have another exciting news – we anticipate Happy Buy International to be launched around April, 2021. Overseas consumers will have also access to our services and products offered by Happy Buy in the near future," said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.

About Happiness Biotech Group Limited

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to our consumers. Over the past 14 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn.

