Happiness Expert Creates Year-Long Book Club for Black Women Who Want Healing, Spirituality and Connection

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trish Ahjel Roberts wants Black women to approach this new year with more support than ever before. To advocate for healing and personal growth, Roberts has launched the Mind-Blowing Happiness™ 12-Month Book Club. "Grab your best girlfriends and make a plan to support each other once a month throughout 2022. I'm providing a free book club leader's guide for anyone who wants to participate." The guide ushers readers through her #1 Amazon bestseller, 12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness: A Journal of Insights, Quotes & Questions to Juice Up Your Journey which received endorsements from Jack Canfield, Co-Author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul™ series; Marci Shimoff, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Happy for No Reason; and Iyanla Vanzant, legendary spiritual life coach and TV personality.

The launch of the Mind-Blowing Happiness™ 12-Month Book Club Leader's Guide is aligned with the December 12th launch of her paid membership offering, the Mind-Blowing Happiness™ Circle. "Black people are exhausted, and often Black women bear the burden for the entire community. We support Black men and Black children. We are the epicenter." Roberts is no stranger to trauma, abuse, divorce, single parenting and institutional racism in her own life. According to her self-help memoir, Thinking Outside the Chrysalis: A Black Woman's Guide to Spreading Her Wings, "The brokenness was so deep it took years before [she] could verbalize it."

After a terrifying car accident in 2018, Roberts founded Mind-Blowing Happiness LLC in 2019 and left her career as a financial advisor to become a self-actualization coach and happiness expert working primarily with women like her. "Although I love working with people from all walks of life, I wrote my memoir as an unapologetic love letter to Black women. We have a special voice and I have a unique message just for us. In a world that often says we're not enough the truth is we are enough. We always have been enough. We just have to take the time to tap into that."

Roberts got the idea for Mind-Blowing Happiness™ based on her study of Maslow's needs hierarchy in business school. Abraham Maslow was an American psychologist best known for his theory of psychological health based on fulfilling human needs in priority, culminating with self-actualization; in other words, the deepest levels of joy and fulfillment. Roberts calls it Mind-Blowing Happiness™ and thinks everyone should get on the path. "We see so much anger and destruction in our country and our world. It would be impossible if people were actively seeking their own freedom through self-actualization. Freedom is the 12th step to Mind-Blowing Happiness™. Most people think freedom is an external place or situation. I teach Black women how to find freedom within themselves."

Roberts' coaching and professional speaking business is focused on personal development, peak performance, diversity and creative solutions which is supported by her diverse background. She is an MBA, certified life coach, and yoga and meditation instructor with experience in finance, corporate sales and training, diversity, veganism and Buddhism. To access the Mind-Blowing Happiness™ 12-Month Book Club Leader's Guide, or to learn about the Mind-Blowing Happiness™ Circle and the work of Trish Ahjel Roberts, visit www.TrishAhjelRoberts.com or www.MindBlowingHappiness.com.

