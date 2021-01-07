Happiness Expert Tells How to Achieve Exceptional Joy, Purpose, and Fulfillment after a Disastrous 2020

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What happened to Trish Ahjel Roberts two years ago may very well help people who are coping with the lingering effects of 2020. When Roberts' VW was hit by a truck, the collision changed her life just as all the fallout from the pandemic year gone by has changed countless lives.

12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness: A Journal of Insights, Quotes & Questions to Juice Up Your Journey Trish Roberts

She was able to use the accident as a catalyst to redefine herself, reclaim her life and create her dream business. Now she is making it her mission to help others find exceptional joy, purpose and fulfillment after one of the toughest years in memory. Specifically, she wants to expose people to her groundbreaking approach to happiness featured in 12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness: A Journal of Insights, Quotes & Questions to Juice Up Your Journey, a book that was released in November for which she is donating 20% of profits to Black Lives Matter and The Humane League.

The 12 steps came out of her study of Buddhist and yogic philosophy, life coaching strategy and therapeutic techniques and could be helpful to anyone trying to navigate through the unsettling times brought about by living in a politically divided nation characterized by economic inequality, racial injustice and social isolation.

Having been featured on WBLS-FM in New York, in Sheen Magazine, BlackMentalWellness.com and more, Roberts has a lot she can talk about in interviews:

What mind-blowing happiness is and the biggest rule to achieve it

The difference between being outraged and enraged and why it matters

Why anger serves no purpose and how to remove it from your life

Why it takes a village to support an adult (and how to find your village)

Why focusing on helping others can be the best way to help yourself

The biggest misconception about happiness and why it endures

How to stop worrying about the future

About Trish Ahjel Roberts

Trish Ahjel Roberts is a self-actualization coach, blogger, freelance writer, yoga and meditation instructor, reiki practitioner, and plant-based retreat organizer. She is the founder of HoneyButterflyz LLC and Black Vegan Life™. She holds an MBA from Long Island University and has worked as a sales executive and as a financial advisor at large corporations. She is the author of Mind-Blowing Happiness™ Guide to Self-Care; Thinking Outside the Chrysalis: A Black Woman's Guide to Spreading Her Wings; and 12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness: A Journal of Insights, Quotes & Questions to Juice Up Your Journey. She is working on an online course and a new book about releasing anger.

Contact: Trish Ahjel Roberts, (917) 887-3689; [email protected] Mindblowinghappiness.com

SOURCE Trish Roberts

Related Links

https://mindblowinghappiness.com/

