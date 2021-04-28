Happiness Is a Breath of Fresh Air From a Newly Planted Tree: Peanuts Worldwide and the Arbor Day Foundation Team Up to Plant a Projected 100,000 Trees Across the Globe

Through April 30 (Arbor Day), the Arbor Day Foundation invites social media users to post photos of trees on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with the hashtag #arborday, and will plant one tree for each post, up to 50,000 trees. Peanuts will match every tree planted, potentially doubling the number of trees to 100,000 worldwide.

The project is a new pillar of Peanuts' recently launched Take Care With Peanuts initiative, which encourages good global citizenship through three key efforts: 'Take care of yourself,' 'Take care of each other,' and 'Take care of the Earth.'

The 2021 tree-planting schedule is just the beginning of a shared initiative between Peanuts and the Arbor Day Foundation, which will ultimately work towards additional tree planting efforts. For Peanuts, this is also the launch of a larger tree-planting project across five continents with additional international organizations.

"Planting trees touches all three messages of Take Care With Peanuts," said Jeannie Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. "Because by cleaning the air, water, and soil through new trees, we're taking care of ourselves, each other, and most definitely the Earth."

Arbor Day focuses on planting trees and all the ecological, personal, and community benefits from doing so. Thanks to donations from Peanuts, in 2021 the Arbor Day Foundation will plant tens of thousands of trees around the world in order to:

Restore wildfire-ravaged forests and watersheds of Southern California's Angeles National Forest (near Pasadena ) and Los Padres National Forest (near Santa Barbara )

Angeles National Forest (near ) and Los Padres National Forest (near ) Improve wildlife habitats in Michigan State Forests

Enhance community forest in the UK's Mersey Forest

Protect wildlife in Chitwan National Park in Nepal

The Take Care With Peanuts initiative features home- and school-friendly videos and activities as well as philanthropic endeavors, such as donating cheerful Snoopy-and-Woodstock murals to 70 hospitals on six continents, where they could be painted by patients, doctors, nurses, and staff. Peanuts' tree-planting projects will continue through the 75th anniversary of the comic strip in 2025.

"Although Charlie Brown's nemesis is a kite-eating tree, my husband had a broader view of the importance of trees and devoted a number of strips to the subject—one even referenced Arbor Day itself," added Jeannie Schulz. "As Lucy said to Linus, 'The planting of a tree shows faith in the future.' So we are delighted to be supporting this effort to create a healthier Earth for generations to come."

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than 1 million members, supporters, and valued partners. Since its founding, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty, and hunger. As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

