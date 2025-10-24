Happinest Brands Continues Strong 2025 Trajectory With Major Q3 Growth and Strategic Wins

The multi-brand home services franchisor awarded 24 new territories in the third quarter alone, celebrated brand milestones and rolled out enhanced franchisee support systems.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happinest Brands , the national home service franchisor with nearly 1,000 units between its five brands, has closed another quarter of robust growth and continued internal improvements, both welcoming new entrepreneurs to the system and consistently developing new supports for existing entrepreneurs. In addition to 24 new territories awarded between Lawn Doctor , Sparkle Squad and Pest Hunters-Mosquito Hunters-Humbug Holiday Lighting , Happinest supported the transition of three additional territories to new owners who will continue the legacy of the businesses in their communities.

Happinest also celebrated the rapid growth of Sparkle Squad , its relatively young, U.S.-based window washing franchise, which has already reached the 100-unit mark; recognition of Lawn Doctor on the Franchise Times Top 400 list; and a successful rollout of pest and rodent control programs for Hunters-Humbug franchisees.

Happinest's recent performance is driven by a few major factors.

"There are so many great things happening for Happinest right now," said Eric Martin , senior vice president of franchise development at Happinest. "Our team has attracted several new A-players in key leadership roles across the organization; as a system, we have over 4,000 collective years of franchising experience. And our model of centralizing certain aspects of the business to free up owners to focus on local, ground-game activities gives local teams a distinct advantage on the customer service and retention fronts."

Franchise owners also benefit from a unique synergy within the Happinest portfolio. With multiple brands in a given market, owners can work together to build brand recognition and trust that benefits all local owners. The multi-brand approach makes customer acquisition more efficient while providing a clear pathway for owners to expand their own local footprints and market shares.

"Having multiple Happinest service vehicles, teams and marketing messages present in the same geography creates the impression of a market-leading, community-rooted service network — even if it's operated by the same owner or a group of owners," Martin said. "This builds trust and makes customer acquisition easier across all brands. Having a variety of services offered across multiple brands allows unit-level operators and the corporate office to cross-market and offer other needed services, typically at a much lower or, in some cases, $0 cost of acquisition."

Happinest has made additional investments in franchisee education and support, further demonstrating its commitment to owners' success. Recently, the leadership team hosted an intensive training session for over 80 owners, preparing them for a busy fourth quarter full of holiday lighting projects. The brand has also officially established corporate-owned locations for each of its brands — locations that can serve as real-world testing grounds for live improvement of systems, new marketing strategies and refreshed operational practices.

As the team looks toward the end of the year, they are intently focused on holiday lighting, ensuring all owners have the education and support they'll need to succeed in the segment, while keeping a view on the long-term goals of the system, too, focusing on proactive infrastructure growth and consistent footprint growth systemwide.

"For brands like Sparkle Squad and Hunters-Humbug, there is significant whitespace available throughout the U.S., but we have seen significant growth in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions this year," Martin said. "Lawn Doctor has nearly 700 locations, but we still have plenty of room to grow our footprint. The available white space at this stage for Lawn Doctor development is largely concentrated in the Midwest and Western parts of the country. As the Happinest portfolio continues to grow, we remain committed to partnering with the right franchisees to grow our brands and build continuity as we saturate these markets."

About Happinest Brands

Founded in 2018, Happinest Brands is a multi-brand franchisor specializing in both residential and commercial services, offering industry-leading franchise opportunities in lawn care, pest control, home cleaning, window cleaning and overall exterior maintenance, as well as holiday lighting. Its portfolio includes Lawn Doctor™, Pest Hunters-Mosquito Hunters™, ecomaids™, Elite Window Cleaning™, Sparkle Squad™, with additional service lines such as Holiday Lighting Heroes and Humbug Holiday Lighting. With a customer-first and environmentally responsible approach, Happinest equips franchise owners with the tools, training, and support necessary to thrive in the residential and commercial services industry. For more information on Happinest Brands, visit https://happinest.com/ .

