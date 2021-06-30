Happsy Makes Organic Mattresses Accessible to Everyone

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first certified organic bed-in-a-box, Happsy is on a mission to make healthier mattresses more affordable, while meeting and exceeding the strictest organic and nontoxic mattress standards in the industry.

With its direct-to-consumer model, the brand's innovative approach was recently recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress to Buy Online in 2021." After reviewing over 126,000 data points with responses from over 5,500 mattress owners, Happsy was selected for its use of natural materials like certified organic cotton, latex, and wool, which stood out from other boxed mattresses that are typically made using polyurethane foam and synthetic fabrics.

"The mattress is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and its latex is certified by the Global Organic Latex Standards (GOLS), so you know the manufacturing process follows strict environmental standards. It stands out from other organic mattresses because it ships compressed in a box, and…uses premium materials," notes Good Housekeeping editors, with one user relaying that it's "the best mattress I have ever owned!"

Handmade in the U.S. using higher quality organic and certified nontoxic, sustainably harvested, and environmentally friendly materials, Happsy's design eliminates the need for harsh chemicals, foams, flame retardants and glues/adhesives used by most conventional mattress brands. What's 'cool' about Happsy is that its lightweight, breathable materials create a cooler sleep environment, giving heat somewhere to go. In taking a "comfort inspired by nature" approach, its organic design is not only better for the planet, but also provides excellent comfort, contouring to every curve of your body.

"Happsy was started to make organic, healthier, non-toxic mattresses more accessible to more people," comments Dale Luckwitz, Brand Manager at Happsy. "We wanted to provide a solution for consumers who are either wanting to transition to an organic lifestyle, are long-time customers in the natural products space, or who simply just want a higher-quality, comfortable and convenient bed-in-a-box. We've been gaining notable traction in the mattress industry, and to be recognized by Good Housekeeping for these efforts is a huge honor," he adds.

With great focus on environmental and sustainable efforts, Happsy is also celebrating becoming 100% Climate Neutral Certified and joining The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses who pool resources to fund and advocate for the protection of North America's wild places. These two achievements are the latest additions to Happsy's impressive list of accolades, including certifications from MADE SAFE, GOLS, GOTS, Forest Stewardship Council, the Rainforest Alliance, GREENGUARD GOLD / UL Formaldehyde-Free, Zero Toxics Registry, along with partnerships with Green America, 1% For the Planet, The American Sustainable Business Council, Kids for Saving Earth, Women's Voices For the Earth, and more.

With free shipping, a 120-night free trial, and free returns, Happsy is creating healthier sleep for happier mornings.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. All Happsy mattresses, toppers and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and nontoxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S., Happsy uses the highest quality materials without ever using adhesives, flame retardant chemicals or synthetic foams, and is a Climate Neutral Certified company. Learn more at Happsy.com

