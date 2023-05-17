Happsy Welcomes Summer With a 20% Off Sitewide Memorial Day Sale

News provided by

Happsy

17 May, 2023, 11:03 ET

Kick off the sunshine season with up to $339 off certified organic mattresses.

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happsy, makers of the certified organic bed-in-a-box, launched its Memorial Day sale with 20% off sitewide for shoppers using code MEMORIAL20 at checkout.

During the sale, shoppers can save up to $339 on Happsy's organic mattress – and feel good about it. Made with sustainably harvested materials, the mattress contains no flame retardants, polyurethane foam, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives or toxic VOCs. The Earth-conscious brand is a committed member of 1% for the Planet, The Conservation Alliance and other like-minded advocacy groups.

Continue Reading

Featuring breathable organic cotton, moisture-wicking organic wool, GOLS certified latex and encased coils, the Happsy mattress sleeps cool during the hot summer months and beyond. The sale also includes the Organic Mattress Foundation and accessories like: 

  • Organic Mattress Topper: Provides soothing pressure point relief and a plush, pillow-top feel – Starting at $249 
  • Organic Latex Pillows: Designed with a soft organic latex core wrapped in organic cotton fabric – Starting at $59 
  • Organic Mattress Pad: A certified organic cotton and non-toxic waterproof barrier that protects against spills and mishaps – Starting at $79
  • Organic Sheet Set: Breathable organic cotton sheets made without added dyes – Starting at $75

Happsy makes online mattress shopping easy with 120-night, risk-free sleep trials and free shipping and returns. Additionally, they partner with Load Up to provide a discount on responsible mattress removal for the discarded mattress.

Happsy will introduce new products and open their first storefront later this year.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, the Happsy mattress, along with toppers and other bedding products, is certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE®. Handcrafted in the U.S. using sustainably sourced domestic and imported materials, Happsy products contain no polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives, flame retardants or toxic chemicals. In addition, all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC® certified. Happsy is a member and supporter of 1% for the Planet, The Conservation Alliance, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

SOURCE Happsy

Also from this source

Happsy Launches Major Earth Day Sale With 15% Off Plus Free Pillows

Happsy Launches Major Spring Sale Discounts with 20% Off Sitewide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.