HAPPY AGING ENTERS THE WELLNESS INDUSTRY WITH TWO TRAILBLAZING PRODUCTS TO TRANSFORM THE $600B LONGEVITY MARKET

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New wellness brand, Happy Aging , launches two breakthrough products designed to support healthy aging from within: the Longevity Shot and the Biological Age Test. In partnership with TruDiagnostic , the Biological Age Test will offer customers further insight into their health and wellness progress.

Co-created by entrepreneur and wellness advocate, Martha Graeff and Harvard-trained, triple board-certified longevity expert Dr. Daniel Yadegar, Happy Aging aims to redefine the narrative surrounding aging by empowering women to age better, healthier, and happier. The brand combines education, community, and cutting-edge science to offer products that address longevity holistically from a pro-aging perspective.

"Aging is a journey we all experience, but it shouldn't be something we fear. With Happy Aging, we're empowering women to take control of their health, feel vibrant, and embrace every stage of life with confidence," said co-founder Martha Graeff. "Our goal is to shift the narrative around aging and show that it's possible to age in a way that feels good, both inside and out."

One of the brand's debut products, the Happy Aging NAD+ Longevity Shot (MSRP: $60/10 Units), is an ingestible that harnesses the benefits of advanced liposomal technology for optimal absorption and bioavailability, alongside eight potent ingredients:

RESVERATROL: Clinically studied antioxidant that supports cellular detoxification and improves skin firmness

NICOTINAMIDE RIBOSIDE: Boosts cellular energy and increases skin elasticity

ALCOHOL-FREE RED WINE POWDER: Provides antioxidant support for optimal skin health

BLOOD ORANGE EXTRACT: Fortifies antioxidant defenses and brightens skin

SPINACH LEAF JUICE POWDER: Supports detoxification and strengthens skin structure

GRAPE SEED EXTRACT: Improves antioxidant defenses and helps fade dark spots

CERAMIDES: Reinforces the skin's barrier and enhances skin elasticity

Featuring a delicious mixed berry flavor, the Longevity Shot procured a 10,000-person waitlist prior to the brand's launch.

"Happy Aging is bridging the gap between cutting-edge science and everyday wellness to provide consumers with the agency they need," said Dr. Daniel Yadegar. "The Biological Age Test offers a deep look into how our bodies are aging at the cellular level. With the Longevity Shot, Happy Aging has combined years of research into a simple, yet powerful routine."

Also at launch, the brand is releasing the Happy Aging Biological Age Test , which analyzes over 75+ biomarkers to measure biological age, speed of aging, and the health of 11 key organ systems. The results are delivered in a comprehensive report featuring three main aging outputs: OMICmAge, DunedinPACE, and SYMPHONYAge. As part of their go-to-market strategy, Happy Aging is the first brand in partnership with TruDiagnostic to offer the SYMPHONYAge and OMICmAge aging algorithms.

Exclusively licensed from Yale University, SYMPHONYAge evaluates how different key organ systems - including the brain, liver, heart, and immune system - age both independently and in sync with one another. OMICmAge, developed by TruDiagnostic in partnership with Harvard University, examines proteins, metabolites, and clinical biomarkers to give a detailed picture of how the body is aging. The report will include personalized data from all three aging outputs, plus general lifestyle recommendations to support continued wellness.

Happy Aging will offer the Longevity Shots for $60 for 10 units and the brand's Biological Age Test for $499, available online starting today. For more information on the brand's suite of products, please visit HappyAging.com and follow on social @happyaging

ABOUT HAPPY AGING:

Happy Aging is a revolutionary wellness brand that transforms the narrative of aging by empowering women to live healthier, more vibrant lives. We leverage cutting-edge science to slow down the biological aging process, helping our audience achieve a radiant life at any age. Founded by experts in longevity and wellness, our products are designed to enhance skin health, boost cellular detoxification, and fortify the body's natural defenses. We are not just a brand; we are a movement that celebrates the beauty of aging and inspires women to embrace their journey with confidence and joy.

