Happy Birthday! Swoop marks a year in the skies

Travellers' stories tell the difference ultra-low-cost travel has made in their lives

CALGARY, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks a year of ultra-low-cost flying for Swoop and its travellers. Since June 20, 2018, the ultra-low-cost airline grew from five to sixteen destinations, spanning four countries including the U.S., Jamaica and Mexico. As part of its 2019 summer schedule, the airline also recently expanded its domestic network to include London, ON and Kelowna, BC.

"With 365 days of flying and over one million travellers flown, we are proud to be Canada's preferred ultra-low-cost airline, enabling dreams, reunions and providing the pleasure of ultra-low-cost travel to both new and repeat travellers," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "Our travellers' stories speak for themselves and we have so many reasons to be thankful for their trust and support. We can't wait to see what year two brings."

As part of the birthday celebration, Swoop today also released a video that features stories from Swoop travellers sharing the opportunities that ultra-low-cost travel has made possible this past year. See the difference Swoop is making here.

Since its first flight, Swoop has welcomed more than one million travellers onboard, proving that Canadians were waiting for a more affordable air travel option and that Swoop's value proposition has resonated with its travellers.†

89 per cent of surveyed Swoop travellers have already recommended Swoop to a friend or colleague.

94 per cent of surveyed travellers like Swoop's unbundled service model.

90 per cent of surveyed travellers felt their Swoop travel experience provided good value.

92 per cent of surveyed travellers said Swoop met or exceeded expectations.

†Based on a 2019 survey of 23,830 Swoop travellers.

To celebrate and thank travellers for their support, the airline is offering a web-only birthday sale.

Route Air transportation

charges base fare Taxes,

fees and

charges Number

of seats Total one-way

price from London (YXU) – Halifax (YHZ) $38.09 $20.91 200 $59 †CAD Abbotsford (YXX) – London (YXU) $49.07 $9.93 200 $59 †CAD Winnipeg (YWG) – Abbotsford (YXX) $43.11 $35.89 200 $79 †CAD Hamilton (YHM) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) $11.54 $87.46 200 $99 †CAD Hamilton (YHM) – Orlando (MCO) $11.54 $87.46 200 $99 †CAD Hamilton (YHM) - Montego Bay (MBJ) $37.63 $111.37 200 $149 †CAD Edmonton (YEG) – London (YXU) $19.07 $39.93 200 $59 †CAD Kelowna (YLW) – Winnipeg (YWG) $48.12 $30.88 200 $79 †CAD †Book by June 24, 2019 (11:59 p.m. MDT) for travel between September 4, 2019 – October 27, 2019. 1600 seats available. Some blackout dates and restrictions apply. For more details, please visit FlySwoop.com/deals.



To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com.

