Happy Buy Reached Cooperation With Hive-Box, Testing Water In Community E-Commerce

NANPING, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" orNasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced today that C'est La Vie Interactive Technology Co., Ltd ("CLV") , a subsidiary of Happy Buy, has signed a cooperation agreement with Hive-Box, a leading parcel machine operation company, testing water in community e-Commerce business.

Hive-Box Technology Company ("Hive-Box") runs the largest express locker system in the world, which reaches 150,000 lockers and over 100 big cities in China in 2018. The cooperation will facilitate Happy Buy's fulfillment of the orders relying on the 24-hour self-service open platform of Hive-Box and marketing of the dietary supplement products from Happiness Biotech and other suppliers on the Hive-Box's platform.

"Since the launch of Happy Buy, we have been considering cooperation with major e-commerce platforms and distributors. The cooperation with Hive-Box is the first step for us to implement our development plan in the e-commerce industry. Community e-commerce is one of the most popular forms of e-commerce in China, especially under the epidemic. As a leading express locker system operator, Hive-Box runs a wide network of communities that other platforms can't match. We believe that through the cooperation with Hive-Box, not only the products from Happiness Biotech can get more exposure and promotion, Happy Buy will also attract more clients for its e-commerce solutions business," said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.

About Happiness Biotech Group Limited

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to our consumers. Over the past 14 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our operations and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

