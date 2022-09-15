Happy Cappy® Award Winning, 3 Step Skincare Solution for Baby's Sensitive Skin Now Available as Convenient Gift Set at Walmart and Walmart.com

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Cappy® announced the launch of its new gift set featuring the company's signature clinically tested, three-step skincare solution formulated specifically for the sensitive skin of babies. A perfect regimen to soothe cradle cap – along with dry, itchy, irritated, and eczema prone skin – the boxed set includes Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash, Daily Shampoo & Body Wash, and the follow-up Moisturizing Cream. Created by board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Eddie Valenzuela, Happy Cappy manufactures and sells a complete line of popular, vegan-friendly, irritant free products. The new gift set is available on Walmart.com and in 600+ Walmart stores nationwide.

"We are really excited to get this out on the shelves for our customers who have been requesting something like this for a while now," said Dr. Eddie. "All three products are available separately of course, but they work so well together that it just made sense to package them as a set. The box clearly spells out how to move through each step, along with their benefits. And when purchased together like this, the price is cheaper than if you bought each product individually. It's also a great looking box – a perfect gift for parents and caregivers."

Originally developed for babies with cradle cap and other delicate skin issues, the 3 Step Skincare Solution for Baby's Sensitive Skin includes:

Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash: Eliminates scalp and skin scaling, redness, flaking, itching, and irritation associated with dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis (cradle cap) for children of all ages.

Eliminates scalp and skin scaling, redness, flaking, itching, and irritation associated with dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis (cradle cap) for children of all ages. Daily Shampoo & Body Wash: Use on days when not using the medicated shampoo; designed for use on the hair, face, and body of children with any skin type. Especially useful for dry, itchy, irritated, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin.

Use on days when not using the medicated shampoo; designed for use on the hair, face, and body of children with any skin type. Especially useful for dry, itchy, irritated, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. Moisturizing Cream: Locks in moisture, hydrating the face and body with a non-greasy, irritant-free cream.

Locks in moisture, hydrating the face and body with a non-greasy, irritant-free cream. No Sulfates; No Fragrances; No Dyes; Lanolin Free; Neonatal Acne Friendly; 95% All Natural and Plant-Based Ingredients

Happy Cappy® products are available from Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Walmart, Walgreens and buybuyBaby® stores across the nation. For detailed reviews and pediatric information, visit Happy Cappy® online or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn.

About Happy Cappy®: A Pediatrician's Solution®

Created by an award-winning pediatrician and manufactured at a cGMP (certified Good Manufacturing Practice) facility, Happy Cappy® represents a complete line of over the counter, made-in-the-USA products that help eliminate and prevent the recurrence of symptoms related to seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff in children of all ages and adults. Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy® originated as a solution for scalp flakes, but continues a sensitive skin solution for eczema prone skin and other dry skin conditions.

All Happy Cappy® products contain gentle cleansers and moisturizing creams that use safe ingredients like licorice root extract, apple fruit extract, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid (made through a natural fermentation process), oatmeal provitamin B5, and pure glycerin. Happy Cappy® is free of irritants like perfumes, dyes, phthalates, parabens, lanolin, and sulfates – ensuring that users only get what they need on their skin, and nothing more. Explore the full line at: www.HappyCappyShampoo.com.

