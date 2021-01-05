Happy Cappy Introduces New Eczema Cream for Kids of All Ages!

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eddie of Happy Cappy is pleased to announce the launch of his newest product: Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream. This revolutionary eczema cream is a pediatrician's solution for soothing irritated, dry, and otherwise sensitive skin in children of all ages. Clinically tested to hydrate and protect skin all day without a greasy residue or painful stinging sensation, Happy Cappy Moisturizing cream is one of the best kids' eczema cream ever formulated.

Eczema-prone skin has a damaged protective barrier that causes excessive dryness, itchiness, and irritation. By using an eczema moisturizer, you can actually protect and restore that very delicate barrier. Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream does exactly that.

Unlike other eczema products, Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream is specifically formulated to absorb fast without leaving a greasy residue. It is also made with natural ingredients like Licorice Root Extract to soothe redness and reinforce the protective skin barrier without any harsh ingredients that irritate sensitive young skin.

Like all Happy Cappy products, our Eczema Cream is not only dermatologist-tested, vegan, and cruelty-free but also free of fragrances, dyes, and sulfates, making it a top choice among pediatricians for children of all ages. If you or your child have eczema or eczema-prone sensitive skin, Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream is a safe, effective, and soothing solution.

About Happy Cappy

Pediatrician Dr. Eddie Valenzuela developed Happy Cappy to provide children and adults with gentle, effective solutions for common skin issues, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema.

Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash: works to eliminate bothersome symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff while gently cleansing and soothing skin. Seborrheic dermatitis is commonly referred to as "cradle cap."

works to eliminate bothersome symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff while gently cleansing and soothing skin. Seborrheic dermatitis is commonly referred to as "cradle cap." Happy Cappy Daily Shampoo and Body Wash: offers the best possible care for sensitive or eczema-prone skin. Also great for use on days the medicated product is not needed.

offers the best possible care for sensitive or eczema-prone skin. Also great for use on days the medicated product is not needed. Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream: Rounding out the Happy Cappy family, Dr. Eddie's newest product hydrates and protects delicate skin of all ages. Safe to use on the face, hands, and body.

Happy Cappy is sold on Amazon and at select Walgreen's, Walmart.com, and Buy Buy Baby stores nationwide.

