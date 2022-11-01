Happy Cappy® Values the Importance of Educating Parents on Common Skin and Scalp Conditions, and now Parenting Topics with the Launch of a Learning Center

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Cappy®, manufacturer of irritant free products designed for cradle cap, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and dry, itchy, irritated eczema prone skin in children of all ages is pleased to announce the rollout of a new Learning Center on their website, happycappy.com. This new Learning Center includes a Blog, a Parenting Myth eBook, Video Learning, and Relief and Skincare Tips by Dr. Eddie. With this new Learning Center, parents can educate themselves on common skin ailments that their children may have and become advocates for their own child's health.

Happy Cappy, A Pediatrician's Solution, makes dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic products for cradle cap, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and dry, itchy, eczema prone skin. Our website is an educational resource for topics related to cradle cap, keratosis pilaris, atopic dermatitis (commonly called eczema), fungal acne, neonatal acne and more. We now have a Learning Center that offers an eBook debunking baby care myths, a new blog, videos, and other skin care tips. The only shampoo formulated to fight flaking and irritation of the scalp and skin associated with seborrheic dermatitis for children of all ages. Seborrheic Dermatitis is also known as Cradle Cap. Happy Cappy was voted "Best Cradle Cap Shampoo" by Parents magazine. Our website is an educational resource about topics related to cradle cap, dandruff, eczema, fungal acne, neonatal acne and more. We now have a Learning Center that offers tips on common issues found in a baby's first year of life.

Dr. Eddie, a board-certified pediatrician, weighs in about the new eBook debunking some parenting myths regarding baby care. He says, "The Happy Cappy website has always been an educational resource, curated by a doctor that discusses common skin problems like cradle cap, seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff, and eczema. These conditions affect both children and adults...and yes Happy Cappy is perfect for use on adults too. But now we have provided an informative guide speaking to parenting topics like tummy time, reading to your child, and bedtime routines for example. There are eight chapters having to do with all aspects of a baby's first year of life and one chapter about the treatment of cradle cap."

Parents commonly find themselves reaching out to other friends, posting on Facebook, or scouring the internet when they notice something amiss with their child. This can be helpful at times, but it can also lead to non-evidence-based recommendations that may prolong the time it takes to resolve an ailment. For example, some moms treat cradle cap with breastmilk or mineral oil along with a special comb; however, pediatric textbooks indicate treatment of seborrheic dermatitis (cradle cap) using an anti-fungal shampoo. In the Learning Center Blog, parents can read newsworthy articles that break down the reasons why certain skin treatments work and don't work.

When parents bring home a new baby for the first time, they will likely find that they are bombarded with advice, some helpful and some not so much. For example, it is a common belief that holding babies "too much" will spoil them. In Happy Cappy's eBook, parents can feel relieved that their instinct to hold their baby is not going to spoil their baby. After reading "What to Do with Your Crying Baby" from the eBook, one parent remarked, "Thank you! I hold him as much as I can. One day he won't want to be held all the time."

In addition to the eBook and blog, parents can view videos with Dr Eddie explaining skin ailments and Happy Cappy products. One can also find physician vetted relief and skincare tips about scalp health, seborrheic dermatitis, and more. Regarding eczema: "Should people with eczema avoid certain foods?", "Is eczema the same as athletes' foot?", "Do humidifiers help eczema?" About dandruff, "Does stress cause dandruff?", "Is dandruff a fungus?", "Is dandruff contagious?"

To compliment the Learning Center, Happy Cappy is rolling out a Facebook Group called "Happy Cappy Community" aimed at providing parents with a community to ask questions and share experiences when it comes to parenting and various skin conditions. Group members can provide feedback on Learning Center articles, ask questions about website content, and recommend topics for future articles. Happy Cappy Community will not give medical advice, but will serve as an online forum for parents to come together.

