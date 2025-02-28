Happy Country, Deep Innovation - Helsinki Invites Deep Tech Leaders to Network and Explore Business Opportunities

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki Metropolitan Area is raising its profile as a noteworthy Deep Tech hub. Now, the city of Helsinki invites business leaders to discover opportunities in the field with a deep tech-focused edition of the famous 90 Day Finn program.

When Sagar Tandon first arrived in Helsinki, he expected the usual Nordic efficiency. What he didn't expect was to discover an overlooked innovation ecosystem where deep tech talent is accessible, decisions are made quickly, and growth opportunities come with less competitive pressure than in overheated tech hubs.

"Finland offers excellent opportunities for research-based solutions," explains Tandon, a Singaporean investor who participated in the 90 Day Finn program last year. "The Finnish education system produces a highly skilled workforce and high-quality research with tremendous commercialization potential."

This under-the-radar quality has drawn a growing community of international tech leaders and investors to explore Helsinki through its immersive 90 Day Finn program - essentially a three-week test drive of life and business in the world's happiest capital.

"Deep tech innovation requires the right combination of research excellence, talent accessibility, and ecosystem support," says Clarisse Berggårdh, CEO of Helsinki Partners. "The 90 Day Finn program has built a powerful alumni network across four continents, with many participants establishing business connections or expanding to Helsinki after experiencing the unique innovation environment."

Unlike typical startup hubs where networking means shouting over music at crowded events, Helsinki's deep tech ecosystem operates more like a close-knit research community.

"Everyone knows everyone, and they want you to succeed, " explains Vincent Marsland, a program alumnus from Canada preparing to expand his AI startup to Helsinki. "People get stuff done here. There's no complex hierarchy - even junior team members can make decisions and move projects forward."

Where -273°C labs meet +100°C saunas

Behind Helsinki's relaxed exterior lies formidable technical infrastructure. The city is home to Europe's largest private AI laboratory – AMD Silo AI, the largest cleanroom in the Nordics, and specialized research centers. The region also boasts Aalto University's world-leading Low-Temperature Laboratory, pioneering quantum research at near absolute zero temperatures.

What truly distinguishes Helsinki is how these advanced facilities connect with everyday business operations. Marsland found that decisions that might take months elsewhere often happen quickly in Finland. "You don't have a 6-month process to figure out the right contact person – decisions can be made on the spot," he notes. "The mentality here is that technology and innovation can solve any problem." This environment has proven particularly valuable for deep tech companies, where development cycles and research connections are crucial for success.

From quantum labs to playground hugs

What is probably the most surprising for newcomers is how Helsinki balances a cutting-edge business environment with quality of life. When Marsland's family joined him, they discovered unexpected benefits. "We wondered how the kids would adapt, but they embraced it with a gigantic bear hug," Marsland shares. His older children attend schools with yoga classes and international exchange programs, while his toddler has made so many friends at daycare that she counts them with her fingers during family dinners.

This integration of work and life creates a distinct innovation culture. As Tandon observed, "Finns have a way to appreciate nature, and some lifestyles are close to Buddhism or Taoism." This philosophical bent translates into technology development with longer horizons and deeper purpose. "Finnish companies might raise less money but the results are on par with European counterparts," Tandon notes. "History and the climate have taught Finns to be frugal, and that shows in their companies and startups".

Unicorns can be found in less crowded forests

For investors like Tandon, Helsinki represents an increasingly rare combination: reasonable valuations and world-class technical capabilities. "Finnish companies have the potential to deliver 100x returns on investment in the deep tech sector."

The city's strength in specific domains – AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and cybersecurity – aligns with growing market needs. Finland's research institutions offer tremendous opportunities for commercialization and international collaboration.

Meanwhile, a robust public investment system provides stability. "Finland has a strong public investment arm, which is good for private investors and companies looking to grow," Tandon explains. This creates what Marsland describes as a "multiplier effect" when international perspectives join the ecosystem. "If you stick creative, open-minded people together for an intensive three weeks," he reflects, "only good things can come out of it,"concludes Marsland.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Sami Häikiö

Program Manager, 90 Day Finn

Helsinki Partners

[email protected]

About the 90 Day Finn Program and Helsinki Partners

The 90 Day Finn Program, organized by Helsinki Partners, offers deep tech decision-makers a fast-tracked immersion into Helsinki's innovation ecosystem. The program features an intensive three-week core experience (extendable to 90 days) with dedicated business advisors, coworking space, and tailored network introductions. Helsinki Partners is the city's international investment promotion and city marketing company, providing free expansion services for businesses. Applications for the August-November 2025 program are open until March 31 at 90dayfinn.com. More about Helsinki Partners, visit www.myhelsinki.fi.

