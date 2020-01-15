Happy Egg Co.® Becomes The First And Only Whole30 Approved® Egg Brand

"We are excited to add Happy Egg to our Whole30 Approved family," said Melissa Urban, Whole30 co-founder and CEO . "Eggs are a Whole30 staple, and Happy Egg's outstanding animal welfare standards, wide accessibility, and affordable price point are why I keep Happy Egg in my own fridge."

All Happy Egg variants are Whole30 Approved, including its Free Range, Organic Free Range and Free Range Blue + Brown Heritage Breed egg offerings, making it easy for shoppers to find healthy ingredients they can feel good about purchasing and eating, especially as consumers become increasingly more interested in their overall health and wellness.

"At Happy Egg, we believe that a happy and healthy lifestyle starts with making quality choices in the kitchen," said Dan Arnsperger, CEO of Happy Egg Co. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Whole30 as a partner as we continue to identify ways to make our delicious and nutrient-rich eggs the centerpiece of every healthy family recipe and happy memory made around the table. We know that when we all choose happy, each day becomes a little brighter."

Happy Egg prides itself on ethically and humanely raising its hens, giving them over eight acres of pasture to roam and forage daily, which is important considering most eggs sold at the grocery store come from hens who never go outside. By maintaining close relationships with its 50+ family farmers in the Ozark Woodlands of Arkansas and Missouri, and through the Midwest, Happy Egg prioritizes the needs of its farmers and hens, to ensure only the most high-quality eggs make it into consumer's homes.

For more information and to find Happy Eggs near you visit https://happyegg.co/store-locator/.

About Happy Egg Co.®

Happy Egg Co. is the fastest-growing free range egg brand in the United States, delivering the highest standards of hen welfare. As the first free range egg producer to receive the acclaimed American Humane Association Certification (AHA), Happy Egg Co. prides itself on ethically and humanely raising hens in order to produce the highest quality eggs. The company values the relationships with its 50+ family of farmers, prioritizing their needs so they can focus on giving Happy Egg hens the care and attention they need to thrive in order to bring US consumers delicious, high-quality eggs that are at the heart of family meals and memories made around the table.

About Whole30®

Whole30 has been changing lives since 2009, when Melissa Urban blogged about a 30-day life-changing dietary experiment she recently completed. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30 program; eliminating cravings, improving energy and sleep, improving any number of medical symptoms, and losing weight healthfully and sustainably. The Whole30 website currently serves two million unique visitors a month, with readers checking in from more than 100 different countries and has a combined social media base of more than three million combined fans and followers.

