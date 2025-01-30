Happy Egg Roasts Its Own with Hilarious Billboard Punishment

Located off I49 near mile marker 82 in Rogers, Arkansas, the billboard features Brett's winning smile alongside a proclamation of his "Golden" achievements (or lack thereof): "Won Bachelor Bracket, Lost Fantasy Football." Dressed in a sharp golden blazer, Brett's confident pose is a comedic contrast to his "Loser" title, making this billboard an unforgettable sight for passing motorists.

"At Happy Egg, we take our eggs seriously, but we also believe in celebrating life's funny moments—even if it means turning the spotlight on ourselves," said Whitney Fortin, Chief Marketing Officer of Happy Egg. "Brett's unique accomplishment of winning the Golden Bachelor bracket while coming dead last in fantasy football gave us the opportunity to bring some lighthearted fun to our community. He's been a great sport, and we're thrilled to share part of our company culture with all of Northwest Arkansas."

Brett Oliver, a Senior Category Analyst for Happy Egg, has embraced his moment of billboard fame with good humor. "It's not every day you get to be the star of a billboard for being simultaneously the best and worst at something," said Brett. "If this inspires more people to take their Golden Bachelor brackets as seriously as I did—or maybe to take fantasy football more seriously than I did—then it's all worth it."

The billboard's unveiling highlights the company's playful culture, underscoring the camaraderie among the Happy Egg team. It also serves as a creative way to remind people about Happy Egg's mission to do things better—from the humane treatment of their hens to their environmentally conscious packaging. By combining humor with purpose, Happy Egg continues to find innovative ways to connect with its audience.

So, whether you're a fantasy football fanatic, a Golden Bachelor devotee, or just someone who loves a good laugh, don't miss this one-of-a-kind billboard on your next drive on I49. Snap a photo, tag Happy Egg on social media @happyeggcousa, and celebrate the lighter side of life with Brett and the rest of the Happy Egg family.

About Happy Egg

The largest free range brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, Happy Egg Co. is a family-owned, privately held company that proudly partners with over 100 independent, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to bring to market high-quality, Organic, Free Range eggs. Visit www.happyegg.com or follow Happy Egg on social media.

SOURCE Happy Egg Co.