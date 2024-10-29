Happy Egg Strengthens Position as Leading Egg Brand with Integration of Egg Innovations

Strategic move strengthens Happy Egg's position as a leading consumer brand for organic, free-range, pasture-raised and regenerative eggs

ROGERS, Ark., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Egg, a trailblazer in organic and outdoor access egg farming, proudly announces the completion of its merger of Egg Innovations, a leader in regenerative egg farming. This strategic move further enhances Happy Egg's ability to drive growth in the egg category through innovative farming practices, while expanding its product portfolio.

Led by Alex Worley, CEO of Happy Egg, the unified teams will focus on expanding the availability of the brand's beloved organic and outdoor access eggs while advancing innovations in sustainable farming practices like regenerative agriculture.

As the largest free-range egg brand, based on Nielsen, Happy Egg is now better positioned to deliver on consumers' increasing demand for high-quality, humane eggs. With Egg Innovations, Happy Egg adds key resources—including a feed mill, farms, increased organic egg supply and a dedicated packing and distribution center—better positioning itself to supply the exceptional tasting eggs that consumers have come to love and trust in each Happy Egg.

Led by Alex Worley, CEO of Happy Egg, the unified teams will focus on expanding the availability of the brand's beloved organic and outdoor access eggs while advancing innovations in sustainable farming practices like regenerative agriculture.

"Today marks a transformational milestone in Happy Egg's journey," said Alex Worley, CEO of Happy Egg. "Small family farms are the foundation of everything we do. With Egg Innovations, we will continue to push the boundaries of what consumers expect in egg farming—delivering innovation such as pasture-raised and regenerative practices. This moment represents a significant step forward in bringing even more Americans quality eggs in which they can see and taste the difference."

Happy Egg remains dedicated to providing consumers with the highest quality eggs, with a focus on animal welfare and the delicious, vibrant orange yolk that makes their eggs stand out.

About Happy Egg

The largest free range brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, Happy Egg Co. is a family-owned, privately held company that proudly partners with over 100 independent, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to bring to market high-quality, Organic, Free Range eggs. Visit HappyEgg.com to learn more.

About Egg Innovations

Egg Innovations, LLC, is the only vertically integrated U.S. producer of 100% pasture-raised, regenerative and free-range eggs, offering retailers and suppliers a full range of specialty eggs for today's discerning consumer. For more information, please visit www.egginnovations.com.

