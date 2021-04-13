Happy Family Organics® Launches Happy Baby® Savory Blends: A delicious, culinary-inspired new pouch line featuring more veggies per pouch than any leading baby food brand***

While consumer data shows that parents are seeking out veggie-forward options for their family,**** the national average intake of total vegetables in toddlers remains below the recommended amounts. Many babies do not have enough exposure to a variety of vegetable flavors to encourage long-term adoption. The newly released U.S. 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans noted that nearly 90% of toddlers are falling short of vegetable intake recommendations. In fact, the most consumed "vegetable" by toddlers in the US is a french fry.***** Research has found that it can take 10 or more tries for baby to like a new flavor, especially more bitter vegetables, so it's important to introduce them early and often, starting when safe and age-appropriate.****** Happy Family Organics' parent-led team has personal insight into the challenge of getting little ones to eat enough veggies.

"As a mom of three, I understand the struggle of helping little ones learn to love their veggies, especially as babies. It's challenging to strike the balance of making vegetables flavorful, but also not masking their taste. My youngest, Emmy, is now 7 months old and I love seeing her enjoy our new Savory Blends pouches – the recipes taste so yummy to her, and are similar to how I would prepare veggies for myself and our family, roasted with delicious oils and hints of herbs & spices, versus plainly steamed. By introducing veggies to her early and often, and in this convenient way, I'm laying the foundation for a love of vegetables, that she will continue with through adulthood," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "We're proud to join Partnership for a Healthier America's Veggies Early & Often campaign and create more options to help babies and toddlers learn to love their veggies."

Savory Blends pouches feature thoughtfully crafted recipes, with organic vegetables, good fats, herbs & spices just like the ones you would roast or sauté́ at home to help little ones try – and love – veggies. Each blend contains ½ teaspoon of avocado or olive oil, and is unsalted, including a hint of herbs and spices like garlic, rosemary, sage or oregano to enhance the flavor and help grow little ones' love for veggies. Each organic recipe features 1½ servings** of veggies. Happy Baby Savory Blends is available in four delicious flavor combinations: Sweet Potatoes with Olive Oil + Rosemary; Squash, Chickpeas & Spinach with Avocado Oil + Sage; Broccoli & Carrots with Olive Oil + Garlic; and Purple Carrots & Cauliflower with Avocado Oil + Oregano.

Happy Family Organics has always been committed to creating a healthier and happier future for little ones. Its mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition strongly aligns with PHA's work to improve the nutritional quality of food and beverages, resulting in more and better options for all families. To further advance its mission, Happy Family Organics has teamed up with PHA to set a series of commitments that center on five key pillars: promoting vegetable consumption, promoting whole grain consumption, promoting nutrient quality, increasing access to organic food for low income families, and educating families around childhood nutrition. It's also the first brand to join the campaign that participates in the federal WIC program, with its line of organic jarred purees available to qualifying women and children in 24 of the 25 states that currently accept organic baby foods. Happy Family Organics will work with PHA over the next three years to expand its reach within WIC.

"Our partnership with Happy Family Organics is an exciting step forward in cultivating a healthier and equitable food environment for our littlest eaters," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "Happy Family Organics is the first leading brand to make a commitment to increase the number of veggie-forward products for babies and toddlers. Research shows that introducing infants and toddlers to vegetables early and often sets the foundation for a healthy life, and Happy Family Organics is leading the way by innovating veggie-forward products and setting a new standard in the marketplace."

Happy Baby Savory Blends is currently available for purchase at Whole Foods Market and Amazon . For more information on the new product line and Happy Family Organics commitments with PHA, please visit https://www.happyfamilyorganics.com/savory-blends/ . Happy Family Organics also offers free one-on-one feeding support for parents introducing veggies to their little ones via its Happy Baby Experts' live chat . The brand's team of registered dietitian nutritionists are available seven days a week to help answer questions and provide tips and resources, no registration or appointment required.

ABOUT HAPPY FAMILY ORGANICS

Happy Family Organics has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. As the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the country*, we are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation®. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands .

ABOUT PARTNERSHIP FOR A HEALTHIER AMERICA (PHA)

The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), founded in partnership with Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign in 2010, is the premier national nonprofit working to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. PHA seeks partnerships that have the greatest potential to reduce health disparities. We do this using evidence-based approaches that drive systemic access to better food. In a decade of work, we have partnered with more than 300 corporations, convenience store chains, and distributors, hospitals, early childhood education centers, and SNAP-Ed implementing agencies, among others, in pursuit of our vision that all children grow up healthy and free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

information about PHA's Veggies Early & Often campaign please visit https://www.ahealthieramerica.org/veggies-early-often-28 and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews .

MEDIA CONTACT: Melody Serafino, [email protected]

*IRI latest 52 Weeks, week of 12.27.20

**1 serving of vegetables is ¼ cup)

***IRI Latest 52 W/E 12.27.20. Comparing baby food of similar pouches from brands with dollar share of category >1.7%.

**** Fountainhead Brand Health Tracker n=549

***** Toddlers Study (FITS); Top Trends in Family Food & Nutrition, BabyCenter, 2019; Spill MK, et al. Am J Clin

****** Mennella JA, et al. Physiol Behav. 2008;94(1):29-38, Maier A, et al. Food Quality and Preference. 2007;18(8):1023-32, Hausner H, et al. Appetite. 2012;58(3):1152-9.

SOURCE Happy Family Organics

Related Links

https://www.happyfamilyorganics.com/

