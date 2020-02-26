Happy Family Organics® Launches New Regenerative & Organic Baby Food that is Farmed for Our Future

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic set of farming practices that protects the soil, promotes biodiversity, and – when practiced at scale – helps reverse climate change through carbon sequestration in the soil. Studies found that increasing carbon in soils on farms by less than 1% could offset the billion tons of CO 2 emitted annually. 2

"Climate change is one of the biggest existential crises our world is facing, and our children are at the greatest risk. As parents ourselves, we believe we need to act urgently and impactfully to do our part to help reverse climate change and cultivate a more sustainable world for our children to inherit," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "Regenerative agriculture practices are part of that solution. As the market leader – and mission driven since our founding – we believe we have a responsibility to use our reach to drive awareness and education on the positive impact of regenerative agriculture, as well as create demand for regenerative and organic ingredients."

Regenerative and organic farming is built on pillars that take time and care to implement, and Happy Family Organics is committed to helping some of its closest farmer partners integrate regenerative practices across their land. Since 2018, the brand has invested in on-site farmer training programs, with the goal to expand the program each year. In 2019, Happy Family Organics sourced 300,000 pounds of fruit and vegetables from farms that incorporate regenerative practices, with plans to source more than two million pounds in 2020.

As a Certified B Corporation® and driven by a commitment to transparency, Happy Family Organics invites parents to learn more about the family farms it works with to grow ingredients using regenerative practices, starting with the Stewart Family of Columbia Gorge Farm in Hood River, Oregon.

"Hood River soil is especially rich in naturally occurring nutrients, and as the stewards of more than 180 acres of land in the area, we have a responsibility to ensure the health of the soil for the greater region and the longevity of our family farm," said Cheryl Stewart, co-owner of the Columbia Gorge Farm. "Regenerative practices help us enrich the soil, enhancing the health of and nutrients in our crops. This is especially important to us knowing that our fruits and veggies are part of the Regenerative & Organic product line from Happy Family Organics and will feed babies around the nation. We're doing our part to help ensure a healthier and brighter future for all children, and the future generations that will carry on our family farm tradition."

The Happy Baby® Organics Regenerative & Organic baby food line debuts this month exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. Happy Family Organics is working with its farmer partners with the intention of increasing the supply of regenerative and organic ingredients to support a broader launch this summer and into 2021. The Regenerative & Organic line includes delicious Stage 2 blends available in 4-packs. Each 4-pack includes one of three flavor combinations: (1) Apples, Kale & Oats; (2) Pears, Squash & Oats; and (3) Apples & Carrots. The product uses regenerative agriculture practices to farm the fresh fruit, veggies, and oats inside each pouch, is USDA Certified Organic and Rodale Institute Approved. Rodale Institute is a nonprofit dedicated to pioneering organic and regenerative farming through research and outreach.

Pouches aren't recyclable yet in municipal and curbside systems, but Happy Family Organics is working hard to change that. The Regenerative & Organic line of baby food pouches will be recyclable through Happy Family Organics' take-back program with TerraCycle, in support of the brand's pledge to make 100% of its packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Consumers can participate by visiting www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/happy-family-organics where they can request a free recycling envelope for pouches, as well as flexible plastic packaging, and caps.

For more information on the new product line and regenerative farming practices, including educational materials for parents to share with little ones, please visit: www.happyfamilyorganics.com/farmed-for-our-future/.

ABOUT HAPPY FAMILY ORGANICS®

Happy Family Organics® has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. As the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the country, we are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation specialists and registered dietitians, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation®™. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands.

