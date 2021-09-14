Happy Family Organics Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company recently announced its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Happy Family Organics is pleased to have made the list for the innovative culture that led to its successful launch of Happy Baby Organics Nutty Blends™ , a line developed with pediatric allergists as a convenient way to include new nutty tastes in baby's diet. Founded on Mother's Day 2006, Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation® with over 100 employees across its Manhattan, NY and Boise, ID headquarters.

"Our team is proud to be recognized by Fast Company for the innovative and collaborative environment we've created that puts creativity, trust, and problem-solving front and center, even while working remotely," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "As a parent-run company, we are passionate about our mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition and constantly challenging ourselves to create new products that meet parents and kids exactly where they are."

Nutty Blends™ hit shelves in July 2020 and is now one of the best-selling pouches by Happy Baby Organics. With this launch, the company saw an opportunity to bring a product to market that would meet the evolving needs of families, inspired by the new guidance to introduce baby to potentially allergenic foods when other complementary foods are introduced.* Driven by their personal experiences as parents, the Happy Family Organics team worked closely with pediatric allergists to develop Nutty Blends™ pouches with a baby-appropriate texture. The team overcame many hurdles throughout the process, including having to finish the project remotely as offices closed due to the pandemic.

Nutty Blends™ was one of several innovations that the Happy Family Organics team recently released. In April 2021, they launched Happy Baby Savory Blends pouches that contain more vegetables in one pouch than any other leading baby food brand.** Coinciding with this launch, Happy Family Organics became the largest baby food brand to join Partnership for a Healthier America's (PHA) Veggies Early & Often campaign, making a series of commitments that include doubling its vegetable-forward products over the next three years. Most recently, they launched Happy Baby Made Simple Mixes as an easy and nutritious option for busy mornings. The pancake, waffle, and muffin mixes are all made with 100% whole grains, 0g added sugar, and iron to help support brain development. Happy Family Organics is excited to continue solving feeding challenges through upcoming innovations in 2022.



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

ABOUT HAPPY FAMILY ORGANICS

Happy Family Organics has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. We are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic mealtime additions and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness. With nutrition as our north star, we maintain a resolute focus on our commitment to organic, and on our role in protecting the planet, supporting all families, and being a voice for positive social change. We call this: Nutrition on a Mission.

Every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted® Jars to our free online live chat with lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation®. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

ABOUT ACCENTURE

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world's largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

*U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025. 9th Edition. December 2020. Available at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

**IRI Latest 52 W/E 12.27.20. Comparing baby food of similar pouches from brands with dollar share of category >1.7%.

