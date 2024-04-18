Happy Fruit Redefines Wellness with THCV-Infused Gummies: A Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Innovation and Metabolic Supplements

Unlocking the Power of THCV: Happy Fruit's New Gummies Suppress Appetites and Provide Metabolic Support*

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Fruit , renowned for its delicious and nutritious fruit gummies, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: THCV-infused gummies. Harnessing the therapeutic potential of Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), these gummies promise to transform the wellness industry with their unparalleled benefits.

Happy Fruit Lifter Limeade

THCV, a cannabinoid found in cannabis, is gaining attention for its potential therapeutic properties. Happy Fruit's meticulous formulation incorporates THCV into its flavorful fruit gummies, offering consumers a convenient and enjoyable means to experience its effects. Research suggests that THCV, known also as Diet Weed, offers various health benefits, including appetite suppression and support for metabolic health. Available in enticing flavors like Lifted Limeade , Lifted Lemonade , and Ocean Breeze , these gummies are poised to redefine wellness routines and offer consumers a natural alternative to common weight loss supplements.

Happy Fruit's THCV-infused gummies are formulated to provide new and seasoned consumers with a natural and effective way to incorporate this cannabinoid into their wellness routines. Each gummy is expertly crafted to ensure consistent dosage and exceptional taste, using only the finest ingredients and cutting-edge production methods.

"We're thrilled to introduce our THCV-infused gummies to the market," said Happy Fruit's Chief Executive Officer Alec Rochford. "At Happy Fruit, we're committed to innovation and providing our customers with products that support their overall well-being. With the introduction of THCV-infused gummies, we're offering a new way for consumers to experience the potential benefits of cannabinoids in a delicious and convenient format."

Happy Fruit Customer George Talavera shares his firsthand experience with the THCV Gummies, "It felt like a real game changer for me, especially in terms of my appetite. Where I usually snack throughout the day and evening. Moreover, I feel like my focus is slightly sharper, and I find it easier to stay on task. I find myself choosing to take care of tasks and be more present in the moment. Overall, I feel like I have more energy, can concentrate longer, and have an easier time prioritizing my tasks."

In addition to THCV-infused gummies, Happy Fruit continues to lead the wellness market with other innovative offerings, such as Delta 9 gummies. Infused with Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), these gummies deliver a blissful sensation and deep relaxation, complementing moments of self-care and enhanced sleep quality. Flavors like Grape Escape and Sour Rosinberry ensure a delightful experience.

Happy Fruit products are now available for purchase online at happyfruitshop.com and select retailers, providing consumers with a solution that delights the senses and nurtures the body. Delta 9 gummies are not available in select markets, including California and Colorado.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

About Happy Fruit:

Happy Fruit is a leading provider of delicious and nutritious fruit gummies crafted with care and innovation. Committed to quality and wellness, Happy Fruit offers a range of products designed to support consumers' overall health and enjoyment. With a dedication to using the finest ingredients and cutting-edge techniques, Happy Fruit delivers a delightful experience in every bite.

