Happy Go Healthy® Debuts Brilliant New Line of Premium, Condition-Specific Dog Supplements

CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Go Healthy® , the Cincinnati-based creator of the first premium dog supplement range with immune health at its core, announced the upcoming national launch of its new and innovative product brand line, Brilliant Bites™. This includes five condition-specific dog supplements: Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat, Daily Wellness, Gut Health and Calm. These newly formulated supplements are revealed through an enhanced website and packaging.

"We are excited to relaunch our brand with the release of our Brilliant Bites line of premium supplements," said Malcolm Ballard, president and co-founder of Happy Go Healthy. "Working in the animal industry since 1981, we recognize what does and does not work for your dog's health. Rooted in science, our mission is to make the lives of dogs and the people who love them healthier, happier and more brilliant."

Brilliant Bites are formulated using the co-founders' decades of experience in the animal feed industry, together with consultation from top veterinarians and nutritionists in the USA and Europe. Happy Go Healthy is committed to efficacy and safety, using only fresh and natural ingredients recognized by the FDA and AAFCO. Each supplement is manufactured into a kibble. This allows Happy Go Healthy to pack nutrient dense ingredients into a small package while making the product extremely easy to feed in a form that dogs love. Novel ingredients that are multi-functional are a staple of each supplement, such as organic Icelandic seaweed, organic Norwegian kelp, protected salmon oil, prebiotics and live probiotics.

"We go above and beyond competitors to include live probiotics and prebiotics, guaranteed through the shelf life of each supplement, to support immune health for every dog," said Luke Dolan, vice president and co-founder of Happy Go Healthy. "This is what inspired Brilliant Bites for dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds."

In addition to helping enhance the lives of pets and their people, Happy Go Healthy also values giving back to organizations in its local community that share the brand's passion for the welfare of homeless animals. To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day over the weekend, the company donated packages of its new Brilliant Bites product line to Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society.

All five supplement conditions are sold as standard sized bags, and the Daily Wellness, Hip & Joint and Skin & Coat are also available in large bags. Additionally, there is an option to buy mini packs as a starter of the Daily Wellness and Hip & Joint. To purchase one of these products, or for more information and testimonials about Happy Go Healthy and Brilliant Bites, visit happygohealthypets.com. The new product brand line will also be available via leading online retailers like Amazon and Chewy, and select retail stores, starting in March.

About Happy Go Healthy®

Founded in 2018 by Malcolm Ballard and Luke Dolan, and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Happy Go Healthy® uses the latest research in nutrition to deliver the best supplements in the market for your dog's health. The first dog supplement range with immune health at its core.

Made in the USA with the finest ingredients from around the world, the brand now offers five condition-specific supplements through its Brilliant Bites™ product line: Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat, Daily Wellness, Gut Health and Calm. For more information about Happy Go Healthy and its products, visit happygohealthypets.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

