HAPPY GO's campaign planning and execution 4x faster with SAS

Modernization journey with SAS Customer Intelligence 360 delivers 20% lift rate

CARY, N.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ding Ding Integrated Marketing Services (HAPPY GO), the Far Eastern Group–affiliated loyalty and rewards platform with over 10 million members, has selected SAS Customer Intelligence 360 to modernize its marketing operations and deliver real-time, customer-centric engagement at scale. The upgrade marks a major shift away from linear, single-wave campaigns to an adaptive, real-time model that automatically responds to customer behavior. Using SAS Customer Intelligence 360 HAPPY GO has accelerated campaign planning and execution by four times, and a 20 percent lift rate.

HAPPY GO Enters a New Phase of Data-Driven Marketing

As HAPPY GO's membership grew from three to more than ten million, and marketing channels and campaign complexity expanded, it needed a way to scale.

"To truly support cross-channel collaboration, real-time data feedback and end-to-end journey orchestration, we needed an advanced platform, one that allows our marketing team to focus on strategy and creative development rather than operational execution and we found that in SAS Customer Intelligence 360," said Bruce Huang, Chief Data Officer at Ding Ding Integrated Marketing Services.

Building a connected, measurable, adaptive marketing platform with SAS

With the new platform HAPPY Go can now:

Manage audience insights through a single interface and automatically trigger next-step journeys based on real-time behavior.

Organize customer interactions across SMS, social media, and POS systems which are fed back instantly, enabling proper real-time optimization of campaign flows.

Design complete customer journeys within a single framework, with automated branching based on actions such as responses, non-responses, or product clicks, eliminating the need for manual, step-by-step configuration.

Enjoy a hybrid, federated cloud architecture that provides additional flexibility with cloud-based scalability during peak periods such as China's Double 11 shopping events, while maintaining on-premises controls to ensure data security and regulatory compliance.

This connected architecture provides HAPPY GO with a more resilient, agile and governable marketing ecosystem capable of supporting continuous iteration.

Efficiency gains and stronger customer experience

Since deploying SAS Customer Intelligence 360, HAPPY GO has achieved measurable improvements across marketing efficiency, strategic capability, and customer experience.

Shortened multi-wave campaign timelines from days to hours, increasing execution speed by four times.

Shifted its marketing organization from an operations-led model to a journey-centric approach.

Reallocated time and resources to strategy development, content creation and experience design.

Incorporated contextual signals—such as weather, seasonality and daily life patterns into recommendations, improving personalization while respecting privacy expectations.

These improvements help marketers to spend less time managing manual processes and more time developing differentiated experiences that build loyalty.

A new era of analytical and Generative AI

Looking forward, Ding Ding Integrated Marketing Services will continue to deepen its use of AI across customer insights, cross-channel engagement and operational workflows to support faster and more precise marketing decisions.

"We believe practical AI is what truly creates value. Every step of technology adoption must be closely aligned with real-world use cases," added Huang.

With the future of AI-driven marketing depending on establishing mechanisms that are monitorable, explainable, and governable SAS and HAPPY GO are jointly building an intelligent marketing framework that balances agility with stability.

By blending these capabilities within a trusted governance framework, SAS aims to help brands design contextualized, emotionally resonant, and human-centered personalization, turning data into meaningful moments throughout the customer journey.

"The goal of marketing has never been automation for its own sake," said Andrew Kung, Managing Director of SAS Taiwan. "It is about driving revenue growth and cost efficiency while establishing AI-powered processes that businesses can trust. As generative AI evolves rapidly, we place strong emphasis on whether models can be monitored, explained, and governed, and whether they genuinely support better marketing decisions. This is the direction in which our partnership with HAPPY GO continues to deepen."

