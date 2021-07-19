Happy Hamper Unveils Its Easy-to-Use, On-Demand Laundry App

DENVER, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Hamper has recently launched its new home-to-home laundry app, which is similar to Uber, except instead of sending drivers, they send washers to come pick up customers' laundry. It was developed after a mother and son sat down to take a look at the $5 billion laundromat industry that continues to grow. The goal of this app is to allow people to request laundry services on-demand. The customers can either choose to drop off or pick up their laundry items themselves, or can have laundry picked up and delivered to them for an extra fee.

Happy Hamper Logo

Happy Hamper's vision is to relieve customers of the ongoing burden of laundry, while also providing washers with flexible, competitively paying jobs that allow them to stay home with their kids and families. Currently, the team of washers consists of independent contractors, including stay-at-home-moms, people who work from home, and seniors who are able to complete wash-dry-fold services from the comfort of their own homes. Happy Hamper allows contractors to select the days and hours they are able to work, and how many loads of laundry per day they are able to complete.

"When my mom was a new mother she had nothing. She was selling her used furniture and baseball card collections to get by," says Jackson Marinoff, son of Kim Marinoff and co-creator of Happy Hamper. "Happy Hamper can empower so many new moms who aren't sure if they are going to make ends meet and allow them to stay at home with their children as an alternative to day care."

The team at Happy Hamper was thrilled to learn that over 200 people applied for the washer position in the first 10 days after the position was announced.

Kim Marinoff, creator of Happy Hamper explains, "Currently, people pay laundromats on average $2/lb for a load of laundry. One load equals about 10 lbs. Twenty dollars per load is really way too much to pay for one load of laundry. We charge only $8.99 in an effort to make laundry much more affordable."

Happy Hamper does not charge a membership fee, or a minimum. The app is designed to allow anyone to have access to affordable laundry services, at any time. Same-day service is available for an extra charge, if desired.

The user-friendly app even allows users to customize their laundry preferences, including selecting our default hypo-allergenic scent-free detergent, providing their own detergent, or hang dry services if there are items the customer does not want to be put through the dryer.

"Research shows that people want personalization and customization.... we designed our entire business model around those principles," says the creator of Happy Hamper, Kim Marinoff.

As far as the actual app, the foundation is solid, and lots of exciting enhancements are on their way. Currently, the washer side of the app tracks all orders, coming and going, and delivers push notifications to customers to let them know the status of their laundry. The team at Happy Hamper is continuing to invest funds into improving our app and adding an array of customization options.

Happy Hamper currently provides laundry services to a wide range of customers, and is looking to expand our customer base by serving those who rely on laundromats, college students, millennials, busy moms, single parents, and anyone in between.

For those interested in accessing simple, convenient laundry services, please visit Happy Hamper at https://www.happyhamper.net to explore their service options.

