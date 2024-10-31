Happy Health partners with EnsoData to simplify at-home diagnosis and treatment monitoring of patients with sleep apnea

Partnership aims to reduce barriers to care by putting patients in control of their own health journey and enabling nightly monitoring to enhance early stage detection

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnsoData , a pioneer in healthcare AI, and Happy Health, manufacturers of the Happy Ring , announce a partnership to meet the growing demand for simple, clinical grade nightly sleep monitoring in the home. Happy Health's platform, Happy Sleep , allows patients to directly receive an FDA-approved sleep test powered by EnsoSleep PPG, see a board-certified sleep doctor, and begin personalized care with continuous monitoring all from the comfort of their own home, all in just three days.

Sleep apnea is an escalating health crisis that remains significantly underdiagnosed. It impacts tens of millions of Americans and often leads to many serious comorbid health complications including heart failure , cardiovascular mortality , stroke , blood pressure changes . The partnership between Happy Health and EnsoData aims to address this patient population, especially those kept out of traditional care pathways because of their complexity and cost, by offering a more accessible home testing process that will expedite the patient care journey and get patients on the therapy they need faster.

"In the world of healthcare, harmonizing medical accuracy with consumer wearability has always been a challenge for medical devices. If they're not comfortable, people won't wear them, if they're not accurate, the data is useless," said Dr. Dustin Freckleton, MD founder and CEO of Happy Health. "With this collaboration with EnsoData, Happy Ring is setting a new standard for home sleep testing."

Happy Ring and EnsoSleep PPG are a natural fit to expedite the sleep diagnostic workflow. Cleared by the FDA in October 2024 , the Happy Ring is a wearable medical device that seamlessly combines medical accuracy with all-day comfort, collecting millions of clinical grade individual data points each night. This high-fidelity, accurate sleep data is shared with EnsoData over the cloud and the FDA-cleared EnsoSleep PPG SaMD provides an accurate sleep apnea diagnosis and customized sleep report for physicians.

"We are excited to see the Happy Health team grow with the adoption of EnsoSleep PPG to expand the diagnostic capability of Happy Ring sleep data," said Justin Mortara, PhD, CEO and President, EnsoData. "As care moves increasingly to the home, patients need wearable form factors designed with long term use in mind and physicians need a trusted AI partner to analyze the growing amount of data collected."

Dr. Freckleton added: "The future of healthcare is not within the four walls of a distant hospital, but instead in a patient's own home. There's nothing quite like resting in your own bed. And nowhere is this better understood than in sleep medicine. We're thrilled to be ushering in a new era of healthcare, starting with sleep medicine."

About Happy Health: Based in Austin, TX, Happy Health is pioneering the future of healthcare by creating a consumer-first healthcare experience that is patient-driven and doctor-powered. Through its novel platform, Happy Health empowers individuals to take charge of their health with accurate, actionable data and clinical expertise, right at home.

About EnsoData: EnsoData is a healthcare technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to connect sleep disorder diagnosis to therapy, simplifying and accelerating the sleep care pathway for both physicians and patients.

