Happy Hour Service Center to Hold Helping Hands 5K & Fun Run

This event marks the Warner Robins Non-Profit's first-ever 5K

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Hour Service Center will host its first-ever Helping Hands 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Happy Hour Service Center campus in Warner Robins. Founded in 1956 and originally known as the Houston County Association for Exceptional Citizens (HCAEC), Happy Hour has provided life-changing services to Middle Georgia citizens with developmental disabilities for decades.

Proceeds from the event will support Happy Hour's mission of creating a safe and nurturing environment where individuals can learn life, social, and work skills to succeed in the community.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and support the remarkable individuals we serve," said Bruce Hullett, Community Relations Coordinator. "Even if you don't want to run or walk, join us at the free Finish Line Party here on campus—it's a fun way to show support!"

The Finish Line Party will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring food and retail vendors, music, inflatables, games, painting, and more. This family-friendly celebration is open to the public, whether you're participating in the race or not. The celebration and race starting point will be at 716 N. Young Ave., Warner Robins, Ga. 31093.

In addition to the 5K and one-mile Fun Run, Happy Hour will host a canned food drive. Donations will benefit the local non-profit Sisters of Faith, as well as Happy Hour's Residential Program, which provides free daily meals to residents. Participants and community members are also encouraged to bring recyclable items for drop-off at the Happy Hour Recycling Center.

Race sign-ups are now open, and the community is encouraged to register early to secure their spot. Packet pick-up will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run following at 9:30 a.m. All registered participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a finisher's medal to celebrate their achievement. This event is proudly sponsored by ITVantix, Middle Georgia's leading IT and Technology company.

About Happy Hour Service Center:

Happy Hour Service Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving citizens with developmental disabilities since 1956. Offering a safe and nurturing environment, the Center provides personalized services that promote independence, skill-building, and community integration. Happy Hour empowers individuals to develop life, social, and vocational skills, enabling them to thrive and contribute to society.

Contact: Bruce Hullett

Community Relations Coordinator

PH :478-449-8804

C :478-235-6074

[email protected]

SOURCE Happy Hour Service Center