HAPPY ICE IS BRINGING LA'S FAVORITE FROZEN TREAT TO DOWNTOWN DISNEY® DISTRICT

The Los Angeles-Based Frozen Dessert Brand Celebrates a Colorful New Cart With Its First Fully All-Natural Menu

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Ice, Los Angeles' #1 premium Philadelphia Italian Ice brand, is bringing its handcrafted dessert experience to the Downtown Disney® District in the Disneyland® Resort this month with the opening of a vibrant new cart. This new location will debut the brand's first fully all-natural menu, reflecting Happy Ice's mission to become the happiest and most craved frozen dessert on earth through handcrafted desserts, warm hospitality, and innovative flavors made with real ingredients.

Happy Ice

Happy Ice was founded by Philadelphia native Lemeir Mitchell in 2017 and began as a single food truck cruising the streets of LA with one simple goal: to bring people together and create happy memories through desserts that make people smile. Over the years, the brand has grown into a cultural phenomenon with storefronts, catering activations, and a loyal fanbase drawn to its colorful atmosphere. Happy Ice is now bringing its most elevated experience yet to one of the world's most beloved family destinations.

"I grew up a huge Disney kid, so opening Happy Ice at Downtown Disney is truly a full-circle moment," said Lemeir Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Happy Ice. "I started this business to bring people together and to create lasting memories through desserts that make people smile. Happy Ice was built around happiness, hospitality, and community, so being part of The Happiest Place on Earth feels like exactly where we're meant to be."

The new Downtown Disney® location will feature Happy Ice's next generation of handcrafted frozen desserts, including vibrant fruit-forward Philadelphia water ice made from scratch with real fruit, pure cane sugar, and premium ingredients. Every flavor on the menu is all-natural, free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes, offering guests a more elevated take on frozen desserts without sacrificing the nostalgic flavors and textures that made the brand famous.

Guests will be introduced to Happy Ice's newest dessert innovation, JOY-LATI, a layered dessert creation featuring handcrafted Italian ice, house made vanilla sweet cream, scratch-made sauces, fresh fruit, pie crumbles, cookies, with nostalgic dessert-inspired flavors like Banana Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake.

The menu will feature new specialty flavors including Berry Bonanza and Cloud 9, alongside fruit-based sauces and rotating monthly exclusives that showcase the company's continued focus on innovation, creativity, and immersive dessert experiences designed to feel both nostalgic and new.

With its colorful design, vibrant menu, and welcoming energy, the new Happy Ice cart will bring a burst of summertime fun to guests of all ages, because at Happy Ice, "It's Always Summertime."

The Happy Ice cart at the Downtown Disney® District officially opens this month, inviting guests to cool off, experience the brand's newest innovations, and taste the happiness all year long. To learn more about Happy Ice and find a location near you, visit www.happyicela.com and @happyice on Instagram.

About Happy Ice

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur and Philadelphia native Lemeir Mitchell, Happy Ice is a Los Angeles-based frozen dessert brand known for its handcrafted Philadelphia-style Italian ice and innovative layered dessert creations. Made with real fruit and premium ingredients, Happy Ice combines warm hospitality with craveable dessert experiences designed to bring people together and create lasting happy memories. The brand operates multiple trucks and storefronts across Southern California and offers catering services for events of all sizes.

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SOURCE Happy Ice