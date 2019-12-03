Happy International Cheetah Day! Let's #SaveTheCheetah As Our Planet's Fastest Big Cat Races Against Extinction

Wish everyone you meet a very happy "International Cheetah Day"!

Learn more about cheetahs and tell others.

Participate in an International Cheetah Day event listed here or host your own!

Join the Twitter conversation with hashtags #SaveTheCheetah & #IntlCheetahDay.

Volunteer with conservation organizations on the ground.

"Volunteering is an amazing way to contribute hands-on to the survival of these iconic, ancient big cats," says Earl Smith, CEO, Volunteer Southern Africa. "We have witnessed first-hand the impact volunteers make, having hosted more than 9,500 volunteers from 25 countries. Our Volunteer Southern Africa volunteers have helped to rehabilitate more than 1,100 animals, including more than 60 cheetahs through our Living with Cheetahs volunteer program."

At the Living with Cheetahs volunteer program in South Africa, you can live with cheetah and other wild animals in the African bush, with airport transfers; accommodation with a pool; 3 meals a day; laundry; WiFi; and 24-hour emergency support. Volunteers experience cheetah runs, mountain hikes, game drives, reserve tours and a range of optional excursions.

"Wildlife conservation volunteering is the experience of a lifetime – as evidenced by the fact that more than 850 of our volunteers return again," says Smith. "Our volunteers live and work hands-on with cheetahs; meet other volunteers; and gain experience and a new perspective on life. Perhaps most importantly, witnessing the impact of your actions, being part of the solution, working with other like-minded people and realising you can make a difference: these are life-changing experiences."

Click here to read the full article, and to find out what our volunteers say about Living with Cheetahs …

Earl Smith

CEO

Volunteer Southern Africa

(082) 8848 889

earl@volunteersa.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Volunteer Southern Africa

Related Links

https://www.volunteersa.com

