Happy Monday Launches Free, Browser-based Hiring Software

PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech startup Happy Monday celebrated their first year of work by launching their completely free, self-titled hiring solution. Small and growing companies can now source, manage, and hire candidates through the easy-to-use interface. Jobs posted on Happy Monday appear in Google Jobs searches and can also be promoted using a feature called Trackable Links.

It used to be time consuming and expensive for companies without recruiters or an HR team to hire, so Happy Monday set out to provide better, less expensive ways to source and hire candidates.

"I am familiar with how hard it is to hire while balancing business as usual. For companies just starting out, the process can be overwhelming and expensive," said Aaron Dragushan, Founder and CEO of Happy Monday. "Happy Monday is free to help companies get started, and we want our customers to grow with us."

Happy Monday releases new features regularly and will soon roll out premium, paid features to better serve companies that are slightly larger and more mature. To use Happy Monday, visit: https://happymonday.com/create-account

About Happy Monday

Happy Monday Inc. is a Phoenix-based tech startup that provides a completely free, lightweight hiring software for small and growing companies. Founded in 2018, the team of 10 employees exists to improve people's lives by connecting them with work they'll genuinely love.

