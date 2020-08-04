Happy Money® Adds GreenState Credit Union to its Growing List of Mission-Aligned Financial Partners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- August 4, 2020 Happy Money , a leading fintech company building tools and services for human happiness, today announced the launch of its partnership with GreenState Credit Union . Happy Money's Payoff Loan™ product, originated in partnership with credit unions, is an installment loan designed to help people eliminate debt and start saving. This partnership brings together digitally native financial services with a member-first focus at a time when economic uncertainty is increasing consumer appetite for eliminating debt.

"At GreenState, we aspire to make a difference in the lives of our members," says GreenState CEO Jeffrey Disterhoft. "We also value innovation and having a growth mindset. Happy Money brings innovative technology solutions and strong digital marketing capabilities to the table, but also shares our member-first ethos. This strategic partnership enables us to serve consumers by helping them eliminate high-cost debt, while also learning from each other and growing together."

GreenState joins Happy Money at a time of significant growth for the company, says Happy Money CEO, Scott Saunders: "We are seeing a shift in consumer mindset towards deleveraging, which has created a strong demand for the Payoff Loan™. Times of economic uncertainty can serve as a reminder of the pitfalls of the 'buy now, pay later' mindset. At Happy Money, we are built to help consumers eliminate debt and build a more mindful relationship with their finances, and partners like GreenState have helped us create an ecosystem in which this is possible."

Amid the current economic environment, Happy Money continues to see strong month-over-month loan growth, shattering its own monthly origination records. By the end of this quarter, the company expects to reach an aggregate of $2 billion in loans originated through its partners to help consumers pay off high interest credit card debt. Happy Money's technology and credit solutions, including its proprietary cash flow-based underwriting models, allow Happy Money to accelerate its growth while maintaining risk and resiliency targets for its financial partners during this time.

With the addition of GreenState, Happy Money is now partnered with financial institutions representing almost $45 billion in assets. Joe Heck, Head of Partnerships at Happy Money, adds "the differentiation in underwriting tools, in combination with strong strategic partners like GreenState, is what allows us to thrive and grow in a time when others have had to slow down lending and turn off channels."

About Happy Money

Happy Money® is a financial technology company, delivering digitally-native financial tools and services for human happiness™ through its purpose-driven marketplace between mission-aligned capital and consumers. Happy Money is creating an alternative to the "Sad Money™" system with a connected ecosystem of consumer financial products designed to help borrowers become savers. Happy Money. A Happier Future.™

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, Tencent Holdings and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 100,000 members pay off more than $1.8 billion in credit card debt. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 270 people and is based in Orange County, California. For more information, please visit www.happymoney.com.

About GreenState Credit Union

Organized in 1938, GreenState has grown to be Iowa's largest credit union and one of the top financial institutions in the United States for returning profits to members in the form of better rates and lower fees. As of March 31, 2020, GreenState had approximately $6.4 billion in total assets while serving over 225,000 members.

GreenState's "members first" philosophy has led to a national rank by independent research firm Callahan & Associates for Return of Member (ROM). This measures how effectively a financial institution returns its profits back in the form of better rates on deposits and loans. For the last 4 years, GreenState's ROM rank has consistently been in the top 1% up against more than 13,000 banks and credit unions nationwide.

SOURCE Happy Money

Related Links

happymoney.com

