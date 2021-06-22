Happy Money Doubles Down on Distributed-First as the Future of Work

"As we considered the future of work for Happy Money, distributed-first was a no-brainer. While in-person interactions will still aid relationship building, our employees want to work where they live, not the other way around," said Lisa Hennessey, Happy Money's Chief People Officer. "Reflecting our values of Love, Trust and Hustle, we're co-creating this future of work together with our employees. We're having fun experimenting with virtual moments of celebration and education that keep us engaged and aligned, and I can't wait to see how we continue to evolve as a more resilient, agile and innovative company."

By eliminating commutes and moving their HQ to the cloud, Happy Money employees can now work anywhere in the United States and prioritize what's best for their lifestyle and families. Since beginning the transition to a distributed-first model, employees are already reporting increased work-life harmony, productivity, satisfaction and feelings of belonging.

"Geographically-concentrated companies inherently limit flexibility and diversity of thought," said Scott Saunders, CEO & Founder of Happy Money. "The world has changed, and Happy Money is leading the way for the workplace of the future. By supporting greater work-life harmony, we're helping talent think and work differently – building more human products and services that help people live happier lives."

Happy Money also views the shift to distributed-first as an opportunity to accelerate diversity and has already grown its Black and female populations in the last eight months. To continue supporting their diverse and distributed workforce, Happy Money has introduced new benefits, including a stipend for their home office, monthly mental health days, free meditation through Headspace, books clubs, fitness classes and their money mindfulness program, Peace™ , which is also available to consumers.

About Happy Money

Happy Money is reframing people's relationship with money toward a new end goal of happiness. With the latest technology, proprietary science and partnerships with a national network of community-focused credit unions, Happy Money helps people take control of their money and build healthy, personalized habits for a happier future – beginning with eliminating credit card debt through its award-winning Payoff Loan.

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, FirstMark Capital and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 150,000 members pay off nearly $3 billion of debt since inception. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 350 people across the United States. For more information, please visit happymoney.com .

