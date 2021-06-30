Happy Money Enters Strategic Partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money, a leading fintech company building financial tools and services for human happiness, and Blue Federal Credit Union, a Wyoming-based credit union serving more than 100,000 members worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership in consumer lending.

Today's announcement builds on the continued success of Happy Money's partnership with credit unions to deliver turnkey membership and high-quality loan growth. Through the company's proprietary platform, Happy Money connects credit unions with next-generation members who want to eliminate credit card debt via their Payoff Loan. With large industry player CUNA Mutual Group as one of its major investors, Happy Money now has a growing number of mission-aligned partners representing over $75 billion in assets.

"We partner exclusively with community-minded financial institutions who share our vision for a win-win approach to banking," said Scott Saunders, CEO & Founder of Happy Money. "By leveraging the latest technology, proprietary science and partnerships with credit unions like Blue, together we are helping members pay off credit cards, save money and live happier lives."

"Our Happy Money partnership is an investment in strategic growth that aligns with our member-centric mission and values," said Brian Hartwigsen, Vice President of Lending at Blue. "We're thrilled to find a fintech partner that can open up innovative growth opportunities and help us achieve our mission of creating new pathways for members to realize their potential."

Happy Money's innovative credit modeling, marketing and technology solutions enable the company to drive significant growth for itself and its partners, even in the current economic environment. In 2020 alone, the platform facilitated the origination of more than $1 billion in loans for partners, all while meeting partners' risk and resiliency targets.

About Happy Money

Happy Money is reframing people's relationship with money toward a new end goal of happiness. With the latest technology, proprietary science and partnerships with a national network of community-focused credit unions, Happy Money helps people take control of their money and build healthy, personalized habits for a happier future – beginning with eliminating credit card debt through its award-winning Payoff Loan.

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, FirstMark Capital and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 150,000 members pay off nearly $3 billion of debt since inception. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 350 people across the United States. For more information about financial institution partnerships, contact [email protected].

About Blue Federal Credit Union

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

