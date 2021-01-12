Happy Money® Enters Strategic Partnership with Mission-Aligned USALLIANCE Financial

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money, a leading financial technology company building tools and services for human happiness, and USALLIANCE Financial, a New York-based credit union serving more than 120,000 members worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership.

Today's announcement builds on the continued success of Happy Money's debt elimination product, Payoff™ — a fixed-rate installment loan delivered via the company's proprietary platform — and its growing roster of mission-aligned financial partners. This partnership enables USALLIANCE to accelerate its membership growth by leveraging Happy Money's turnkey, science-backed tools and technology to help originate personal loans for individuals who want to eliminate high-cost credit card debt, increase savings, and start on a path toward financial wellness.

"I first learned about Happy Money from the CEO of one of their existing financial partners and was immediately drawn to the company's member-focused mission and their relationship-based approach to long-term partnership," said Kris VanBeek, CEO and president, USALLIANCE Financial. "This partnership with Happy Money aligns with our commitment to sustainable member growth and helps us achieve our ultimate purpose: empowering our members to live life fully."

"USALLIANCE not only understands Happy Money's mission to help borrowers become savers, but they also embody it by delivering on their motto of 'people helping people,'" said Scott Saunders, CEO, Happy Money. "This mindset is critical in today's environment where economic uncertainty is increasing consumer anxiety. Together, we can help our members eliminate high-cost debt, increase their savings, plan for the future, and experience greater peace and happiness as a result."

Happy Money's next-generation credit modeling and innovative solutions enable the company to drive significant growth for itself and its partners, even in the current economic environment. In 2020 alone, the platform facilitated the origination of more than $1 billion in loans for partners, all while meeting partners' risk and resiliency targets.

About Happy Money

Happy Money® is a financial technology company, delivering digitally-native financial tools and services for human happiness™ through its purpose-driven marketplace between mission-aligned capital and consumers. Happy Money is creating an alternative to the "Sad Money™" system with a connected ecosystem of consumer financial products designed to help borrowers become savers. Happy Money. A Happier Future.™

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, Tencent Holdings, and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 100,000 members pay off their credit card debt since inception. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 300 people across the United States. For more information about how our partnerships with financial institutions work, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]

About USALLIANCE Financial

USALLIANCE Financial is a full-service credit union that offers a wide range of banking services. USALLIANCE develops and implements custom-made, secure, and innovative products for many great organizations, in addition to their 120,000+ members worldwide.

As a full-service not-for-profit financial institution, USALLIANCE offers a full range of checking, savings, credit cards, and loan products as well as various online banking services. Their credit union members have access to 6,000 branch facilities and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs across the country, in addition to USALLIANCE's mobile banking app that was recently recognized by Finovate as one of the best in the industry.

USALLIANCE Financial is also an industry leader in providing new electronic services to members, such as online, mobile and tablet account and loan opening, Apple Pay, checking balances on the Apple Watch, and more.

